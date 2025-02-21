Submit Release
Governor Stein Announces Boards and Commissions Appointments

NORTH CAROLINA, February 21 - Today, Governor Josh Stein announced Boards and Commissions appointments. 

Governor Stein has appointed the following individual to the MyFutureNC Board of Directors

  • Kindl S. Detar of Mecklenburg as the Governor’s Office Designee. Detar is currently a Senior Policy Advisor in the Office of Governor Josh Stein. Previously, Detar served as the Special Deputy Attorney General & Director of the Public Protection Section for the North Carolina Department of Justice.  

Governor Stein has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Real Estate Commission

  • The Honorable James Beaty, Jr. of Forsyth as a Public Member. Beaty Jr. is a retired United States District Court Judge for the Middle District of North Carolina. He has remained active in his community, serving on the Board of Deacons at United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church of Winston-Salem. James Beaty Jr. further remains an active member of the North Carolina Chapter of the National Association of Guardsmen.   

Governor Stein has appointed the following individual to the State Board of Refrigeration Contractors

  • Professor Srinath Ekkad of Wake as the Engineering School of the UNC System. Ekkad is the Department Head of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering and the Special Advisor to the Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation at North Carolina State University. Ekkad has over 25 years of experience in research, teaching and administration.  

