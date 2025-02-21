Pacific Sunset Villa on the Kona Coast in Hawaii to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Oceanfront estate in exclusive gated enclave on Anaehoʻomalu Bay Meticulously crafted 4,996-sq-ft home with luxury features and open design Infinity edge pool and oceanfront spa Tea House & Cabana, second-story observatory, and outdoor dining area 124 feet of shoreline with year-round sunsets and seasonal whale watching

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An extraordinary oceanfront estate on the tranquil shores of Anaehoʻomalu Bay in Waikoloa, Hawai’i, is heading to auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Offered in cooperation with Megan J. MacArthur and Alethea Lai of Aloha Sotheby’s International Realty presents a rare opportunity to own a luxury property in one of Hawai’i’s most desirable locations. Listed for $20 million, starting bids are anticipated up to $10 million, with bidding set to open on 27 March via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, culminating online on 8 April.

Located at 69-1033 Naupaka Kai Place, Pacific Sunset Villa spans an expansive 4,996 square feet of living space within an exclusive 12-lot gated subdivision on the shores of Anaehoʻomalu Bay. With 124 feet of pristine direct oceanfront access on the West, and ancient alkaline ponds bordering the South, the estate offers uninterrupted panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. Residents can enjoy spectacular year-round sunsets, along with the seasonal migration of humpback whales, providing a breathtaking backdrop to daily life. The home’s open-concept design creates a seamless connection between its sophisticated interior and its stunning outdoor spaces, offering the perfect setting for both relaxation, entertainment, and ocean adventures.

Meticulously crafted to the highest standards, the home includes four spacious bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms, providing ample room for both family living and guest accommodation. Additional features include a private office, a state-of-the-art theatre room, and a custom-built bar, making the home as functional as it is luxurious. Expansive glass walls throughout the home maximize the sweeping ocean views and flood the interior with natural light, while the seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living areas ensures that every moment spent in the home can be enjoyed with the ocean as a constant companion. A second-story observatory nook provides a tranquil space to take in the sweeping vistas, while a beachside hale invites relaxation right by the water’s edge. The outdoor area is designed for the ultimate in coastal living, with a resort quality infinity-edge pool and an oceanfront spa that overlooks the bay.

The estate’s extensive outdoor living areas also include an expansive dining area, ideal for al fresco meals while soaking in the spectacular surroundings. Lush tropical landscaping, along with proximity to ancient fishponds, creates an idyllic environment that enhances the feeling of seclusion and privacy while still offering easy access to the best of Big Island living.

"This home really captures what makes Hawai’i living so special," said MacArthur." From the incredible oceanfront access to the thoughtfully designed interiors, Pacific Sunset Villa provides a level of comfort and luxury that’s hard to match – especially in this desirable location on the island."

Nestled in the Waikoloa Resort area, the property offers easy access to the Big Island’s world-class amenities. Beyond the immediate walk out beach access to Anaeho’omalu Bay, a long white sand beach perfect for ocean sports, residents can enjoy premier beaches such as Hapuna Beach and Mauna Kea Beach, renowned for their beauty. The area also offers access to top-tier golf courses, upscale shopping, and exquisite dining options. For adventure seekers, the property is minutes from diving with manta rays, snorkeling at Puako, and hiking through scenic locations such as Pololū Valley. Kona International Airport is just 25 minutes away, offering convenient access to the island’s many attractions.

Images of the property can be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Aloha Sotheby’s International Realty.

69-1033 Naupaka Kai Place will be open daily from 1:00 - 4:00, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

