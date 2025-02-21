AI in Cars: 200+ Applications of GenAI, CV, ML, across the Value Chain, from Design to EVs and ADAS

Use cases of Artificial Intelligence in Automotive AI in Automotive

How 200+ automotive players like Tesla, GM, BMW, NIO, and Mobileye use AI in Design, Manufacturing, EVs and Autonomous Driving

AI integration is proliferating across the vehicle lifecycle, from design, to production, EVs, HMI, ADAS & end-of-life. Discover new opportunities and benchmark competition to form winning strategies.” — Auto2x

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto2x launches a database with 200+ Applications of AI in Cars in the latest report: AI in Automotive: Opportunities, Applications and Competitor Analysis.

The database captures 200+ use cases from more than 150 carmakers and suppliers, 30+ AI Enablers and 20+ domains of the Automotive Value Chain.

The use cases help strategy teams assess opportunities in AI and benchmark competition, while Innovation and product development teams get valuable information of vendors and crucial data to support their buy vs. build decisions.

Why You Should Care: AI is proliferating in the automotive industry and players can't afford to stay behind. AI-Defined Vehicle Strategies are a key to staying competitive.

There is a huge wave of AI technologies coming to the automotive industry to transform the value chain and solve big challenges in digital and energy transition, such as improving manufacturing quality, reducing vehicle development time and software complexity, automating processes to increase efficiency and enhance sustainability and enhance customer experiences.

While vehicle owners experience AI in the form of in-car AI voice assistants and automated driving, the increasing adoption of AI in cars is evident across the lifecycle of vehicles, from Generative AI design to Computer vision in manufacturing, to optimisation of EV range and end of life, among others.

Look no further than how quickly Chinese car brands like BYD, Geely, SAIC and others integrated DeepSeek AI model to enhance their in-car assistants and improve the accuracy and contextual understanding of their interactions with passengers.

Auto2x brings clarity on how carmakers and suppliers integrate AI across the automotive value chain with 200+ real-world applications segmented by vehicle domain (Design, Manufacturing, EVs, SDV, Autonomous), who is working with whom, and what AI-enablers proliferate, such as Generative AI.

The database will help you understand:

- Which automotive applications of AI are gaining traction and why? E.g. AI-voice Assistants in HMI from DeepSeek and OpenAI or LLMs for Level 4 Autonomy.

- Which tech enablers do players use to solve critical challenges, such as errors, costs, complexity, development time, e.g. GenAI-based design, NLP in HMI, ML or acoustic AI?

- Which domain does each application belong to, e.g. HMI in-car assistants, optimisation of location analytics for EV charging, Level 4-Autonomous driving, vehicle design or manufacturing?

- Who are the partners enabling the tech integration, e.g. Amazon, Baidu. For example, NVIDIA is a key supplier of Generative AI for AI brain for autonomous driving.

The insights come from our latest report: AI in Automotive: Opportunities, Applications and Competitor Analysis.

How carmakers and suppliers use Artificial Intelligence to innovate?

