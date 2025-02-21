Agriculture Department Announces Assistant Commissioners

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. announces Matthew Wade as the Assistant Commissioner for Business Development and Adam Travis, Ph.D. as the Assistant Commissioner for Consumer and Industry Services for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA).

“These two administrators are exceptional leaders and bring expertise to their roles,” Hatcher said. “Matthew and Adam demonstrate excellence in all they do for coworkers and for industry partners. They’ve proven to be successful serving across TDA’s divisions working with diverse teams and stakeholders. Their new appointments will strengthen our service to Tennesseans.”

Matthew Wade has served as Assistant Commissioner for Consumer and Industry Services (CIS) since last July and before that, was a business consultant for the livestock sector. Prior to joining TDA, Wade was with Middle Tennessee State University for nearly 30 years where he served as the director of the university’s farm laboratories.

As Assistant Commissioner for Business Development, Wade will oversee advancement activities including opportunities, incentives, and promotions for Tennessee farmers, foresters, and agribusinesses to boost rural economies and increase operation income. He and his staff are charged with engaging new industries and growing existing agricultural and forestry businesses.

Wade earned his B.S. in Agribusiness and a Master of Business Administration from Middle Tennessee State University. Wade and his wife, Krista, raise beef cattle on their family farm in Bell Buckle, Tenn.

Adam Travis will transition from his current role as administrator of Technical Services to oversee the CIS Division.

Travis will supervise a wide range of products and services to ensure quality, consumer protection, public safety, and a fair marketplace. CIS administers programs and licensing for food and dairy, weights and measures, fuel quality, agricultural inputs, grain dealers and warehouses, pesticides, plant health, and prevention of youth access to tobacco.

Travis joined the department in 2017 as a chemist and was promoted to laboratory administrator in May 2020. He holds a baccalaureate degree from The University of Tennessee at Martin, where he graduated summa cum laude and as a University Scholar. His earned his doctoral degree at Vanderbilt University, where he was a University Graduate Fellow and a member of the Vanderbilt Institute of Chemical Biology.

In 2021, Travis was honored with a Governor’s Excellence in Service Award for his customer-focused service, implementation of cost-saving measures, and efficient operation of TDA laboratories.

A lifelong Tennessean, Travis is originally from Woodlawn. Outside of work, he volunteers with food pantries in his community, and enjoys camping, board games with family and friends, and playing with his dogs.

Pictured left is Matthew Wade and right is Dr. Adam Travis