FGI Overflows with Bathroom Innovations at KBIS

FGI Industries, Ltd. logo FGI launched significant innovations across its Flush Guard™ Anti-Overflow Toilets, Craft + Main® Fixtures Line, Contrac® Professional Plumbing Line, and JETCOAT® Shower Wall System Collections at KBIS 2025 in Las Vegas, NV.

Named 2024’s KBIS “Brand with the Biggest Bite”, FGI drives the future of commercial and consumer bathroom fixtures with multiple launches at this year’s show

FGI Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI)

EAST HANOVER , NJ, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FGI Industries, Ltd . (Nasdaq: FGI), a leading global supplier of kitchen and bath products, today announced a multitude of bathroom fixture innovations at KBIS (Kitchen & Bath Industry Show), North America’s largest tradeshow dedicated to the kitchen and bath design industry, in Las Vegas, NV. Last year, FGI launched their Flush Guard™ Anti-Overflow toilet line – and was awarded the coveted “Brand with the Biggest Bite.” This year, FGI is launching even more innovations to transform the future of bathroom fixtures – from expanded overflow toilet offerings to transformative shower wall systems and more, all on display at Booth N550.Continued Growth of the Flush Guard™ Anti-Overflow Toilet BrandSince introducing the patented Flush Guard™ anti-overflow drain system in FGI’s CRAFT + MAINbrand toilets at last year’s show, this breakthrough in toilet technology that “cures Overflowbia” has revolutionized the toilet industry and is now being licensed to other well-known brands, including ProFloand Seasonstoilets.At KBIS, FGI is revealing an expanded line of CRAFT + MAINFlush Guard™ Anti-Overflow toilets:● Skirted 2-Piece and 1-Piece Flush Guard™ toilets with a concealed trapway● Clean Edge™ Rimless Flush Guard™ toilet with Ultra Clean Glaze™● Extra-tall Flush Guard™ toilet for easier use by those with limited mobility (or long legs)Introduction of New Industry-Leading JETCOATShower Wall System CollectionsPart of FGI’s CRAFT + MAINbrand, the popular JETCOATShower Walls will debut new FLEX™ and REFLECTIONS™ collections at KBIS. The JETCOATFLEX™ collection is designed to be the installer’s first choice for tub and shower remodeling, with a wide variety of sizes and options to fit any project. In the REFLECTIONS™ collection, JETCOATbrings together its most style-forward designs, each matched to a coordinating accent panel.JETCOATShower Wall Systems continue to offer the look and feel of real tile with simple, one-person / one-day installation and include the following updates:● Horizontal interlocking panels (instead of vertical) offer full floor-to-ceiling wall height with panel-lock seams hidden in the real-feel etched grout lines to create waterproof joints – without the need for caulk● Lightweight panels offer fast and easy installation, with effortless handling for placement over backer board or old tile – no bracing required● Custom niches sized to match each JETCOATcollection and fitting between existing studs● Smaller boxes that fit inside an SUV, for easier transportation.Expansion of ContracProfessional Plumbing Brand in the US MarketContrac, FGI’s professional plumbing brand, continues its expansion from Canada into the US, bringing an extensive line of residential and commercial bathroom fixtures built for professionals. The lineup includes new toilet models featuring FGI’s patented Flush Guard™ Anti-Overflow technology, contemporary vanities in both floor- and wall-mounted designs, and the new SWS Shower Wall System with JETCOATtechnology.To see the full line of FGI innovations across Flush Guard™ Anti-Overflow Toilets, JETCOATShower Wall Systems, ContracProfessional Plumbing and more, visit Booth N550. To learn more about how to become a distributor, visit FGI-Industries.com.# # #ABOUT FGI INDUSTRIES, LTD.FGI Industries, Ltd. (Nasdaq: FGI) is a leading global supplier of kitchen and bath products. For 38 years, we have built an industry-wide reputation for product innovation, quality, and excellent customer service. We are currently focused on the following product categories: sanitaryware (primarily toilets, sinks, pedestals and toilet seats), bath furniture (vanities, mirrors and cabinets), shower systems (doors, bases, shower walls and showering accessories), custom kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. These products are sold for repair and remodel, new construction and commercial applications. We sell our products through numerous partners, including mass retail centers, wholesale and commercial distributors, online retailers and specialty stores.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.