The S3 Agency and McMillan Announce International Merger
Two Leading Creative Agencies Combine Forces Across US-Canada Border
From the moment we were introduced, it was clear that our agencies shared values, talent levels, and commitment to excellence. We also noticed significant differences that could 'complete' each other.”BOONTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The S3 Agency (Boonton, New Jersey) and McMillan (Ottawa, Ontario) today announce the merger of both award-winning creative agencies. Combining the full-service B2C creative capabilities of The S3 Agency with the deep B2B branding and strategy expertise of McMillan, the merger will provide an even stronger offering for organizations seeking to improve the impact of – and demand for – their brand.
— Denise Blasevick, CEO
The combined entity’s executive leadership team – Denise Blasevick (S3 cofounder) as Chief Executive Officer, Gordon McMillan (McMillan founder) as Chief Creative Officer, and Adam Schnitzler (S3 cofounder) as Chief Operations Officer – will bring together the proprietary methodologies of each agency into a singular vision for high-caliber creativity with transformative results. This vision will be rolled out with support from members of S3’s and McMillan’s combined leadership teams to ensure a seamless transition for clients and staff.
The S3-McMillan merger comes after a year-long strategic partnership, during which the agencies’ joint efforts yielded some of their most powerful work to date for new clients across industries ranging from luxury automotive and tourism, to sustainability and high tech, to home goods, education, and insurance.
“From the moment we were introduced by a mutual colleague in the creative industry, it was clear that our agencies shared similar values, talent levels, and commitment to excellence. We also noticed some significant differences that, for lack of a better term, could ‘complete’ each other,” said Blasevick. “Today, after a full year of proving this theory to the benefit of our clients and our teams, we are thrilled to announce the official union of The S3 Agency and McMillan.”
There will be no immediate name change for either organization. “While we fully intend to operate under one name in the not-too-distant future, we know better than to rush a rebrand,” said McMillan. “We are following the advice we give our own clients, which means starting with a strategic deep dive before we even consider any creative executions.”
In the meantime, the integration of systems, processes, and overall culture is well underway. “Our transition team has been hard at work for many months, bringing together the day-to-day operations to ensure that our clients continue to receive exceptional levels of creativity and customer service,” said Schnitzler. “We are also focused on driving career growth opportunities and workplace happiness for our extraordinarily talented employees in Canada and the US.”
To learn more about putting the combined strength of The S3 Agency and McMillan to work for your brand, please drop us a line at hello@S3McM.com.
# # #
About The S3 Agency and McMillan:
The S3 Agency (theS3agency.com) was founded in 2001 by Denise Blasevick and Adam Schnitzler, is headquartered in Boonton, NJ (USA), and is a WBENC-certified woman-owned creative agency providing full-service capabilities to clients including BMW of North America, Franklin Mutual Insurance (FMI), Robb Report, Rao’s Homemade and Reworld™ (formerly Covanta). McMillan (mcmillan.com) was founded in 1996 by Gordon McMillan, is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario (Canada), and is a B2B creative agency that has worked over the years on brand and demand campaigns for clients such as Intuit, United Rentals, FLO EV Charging, Schneider Electric, Trend Micro and Dun & Bradstreet.
