Yemeni Journalists Syndicate Secures Leadership Role in West Asia Journalists Union

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nabeel al-Osaidy, a member of the administrative body of the Yemeni Journalists Syndicate, has been elected to the Executive Office of the West Asia Journalists Union. Al-Osaidy will also serve as the union’s Financial Secretary-General for a three-year term.

The election took place during the General Assembly meeting of the West Asia Journalists Union, which convened today in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. The gathering, held alongside the Saudi Media Forum, brought together representatives from 14 journalists’ unions and syndicates. Also in attendance were prominent figures from the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), including Nasser Abu Baker and Jim Boumelha.

In addition to al-Osaidy’s election, the assembly saw Adhwan al-Ahmari, head of the Saudi Journalists Association, assume the presidency of the West Asia Journalists Union, while Fadila Al Muaini, head of the UAE Journalists Association, was elected as vice president.

The West Asia Journalists Union aims to foster greater cooperation and solidarity among press unions and associations across the region. It plays a crucial role in shaping policies that uphold journalists’ rights, defend press freedom, and advocate for human rights. The union also works to enhance professional standards, strengthen media collaborations, and engage with organizations sharing common interests in the field of journalism and information.

In a statement to the Yemen News Agency (Saba), al-Osaidy underscored the significance of the Yemeni Journalists Syndicate’s presence in the regional and international media landscape. He emphasized that this election reinforces the syndicate’s commitment to defending press freedoms and advocating for Yemeni journalists on both regional and global platforms.

Al-Osaidy also highlighted that the West Asia Journalists Union’s program will align with the principles of the International Federation of Journalists and the West Asia and Pacific Journalists Union. He announced plans to develop an executive roadmap for the coming period, focusing on safeguarding journalistic freedoms and enhancing professional competencies.

Expressing his gratitude, al-Osaidy commended the unwavering support of the International Federation of Journalists and regional press associations for their solidarity with Yemeni journalists during this phase.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.