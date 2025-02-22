Al-Ahsa Forum 2025 Showcases SAR 14 Billion in Investment Opportunities

AL-AHSA, SAUDI ARABIA, February 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Eastern Province, inaugurated the seventh edition of the Al-Ahsa Forum 2025 on Wednesday under the theme “Al-Ahsa… A Sustainable Economy.” Organized by the Al-Ahsa Chamber in partnership with the Al-Ahsa Development Authority and Saudi Aramco, the forum is a key platform for fostering economic growth and attracting investments.

The event convened senior government officials, investors, and business leaders to explore economic opportunities in the region. His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, Governor of Al-Ahsa and Chairman of the Forum’s Supreme Committee, attended the forum alongside ministers and sectoral experts. The program featured ten discussion sessions, workshops, and pioneering presentations, highlighting 45 investment opportunities valued at SAR 14 billion across tourism, real estate, logistics, industry, and agriculture.

Strategic Vision and Investment Prospects

In his keynote address, Prince Saud bin Nayef underscored Al-Ahsa’s strategic significance as an emerging investment hub aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. He stressed the private sector’s role in driving economic growth and sustainability and highlighted the region’s industrial and commercial expansion potential.

A key announcement during the forum was Al-Ahsa’s inclusion in the “Invest in Saudi Arabia” platform, reinforcing its position as a prime destination for local and international investors. Eng. Ibrahim Al-Mubarak, CEO of the Investment Marketing Authority, revealed that Al-Ahsa has already attracted 103 foreign investment licenses worth SAR 2.5 billion, with anticipated investments reaching SAR 50 billion* in the coming years.

Sectoral Developments and Future Projects

The forum also featured insights from top officials on sector-specific growth:

Tourism: Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb highlighted Al-Ahsa’s growing tourism industry, noting a 52% expansion in tourism and hospitality infrastructure and 3 million visitors in 2024, contributing SAR 3.3 billion in economic activity.

Education: Minister of Education Yousef Al-Bunyan celebrated Al-Ahsa’s recent membership in the UNESCO Network of Learning Cities, positioning it as a hub for education and innovation.

Energy: Eng. Mohammed Al-Ibrahim, Assistant Minister of Energy, announced plans for an integrated gas and oil storage and distribution facility to handle two million barrels annually by 2030. Additionally, Saudi Aramco President Eng. Amin Nasser shared updates on the Jafurah gas field development project.

Strategic Agreements and Global Partnerships

The forum facilitated several high-profile agreements, including:

A strategic partnership between the Ministry of Investment and the Prince Ahmed bin Fahd bin Salman Center for Business Development to support innovation-driven investments.

A cooperation agreement between King Faisal University and the Saudi Industrial Development Fund to launch an industrial incubator program.

An environmental sustainability initiative between the Al-Ahsa Development Authority and the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development to promote afforestation efforts.

Honoring Partners and Reinforcing Global Ties

In conclusion, Prince Saud bin Nayef honored strategic partners, international delegations, and key sponsors with a special tribute to South Korea, the guest of honor.

With its strategic location, abundant resources, and ambitious investment roadmap, Al-Ahsa reaffirms its role as a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation, aligning with the Kingdom’s broader Vision 2030 goals.

