Applications open for Global Workshop on Government Procurement Agreement (GPA) 2012

The purpose of the Workshop is to deepen participants' knowledge and skills and share experiences on the interface between government procurement, international trade, development and good governance, with a specific focus on the GPA 2012.

The workshop will seek to familiarize participants with the GPA 2012 and related recent developments in government procurement, the WTO Committee on Government Procurement, and the synergies between the GPA 2012 and other international instruments and free trade agreements. The workshop will also provide an opportunity to learn about the benefits and challenges of acceding to the GPA 2012, the accession procedure, the flexibilities available to developing economies seeking accession, and the observer status in the Committee.

Aspects relating to the implementation of the GPA 2012, including the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises in government procurement markets, the prevention of corrupt practices, domestic review procedures, e-procurement and sustainable procurement will also be addressed.

The workshop will be held in the three WTO official languages — English, French and Spanish.

Who should apply?

The workshop is aimed at government officials from WTO members and observers eligible to benefit from WTO training activities and having policy responsibility and/or a demonstrated background in trade and/or government procurement policy matters. Candidates should also have an excellent knowledge of one of the working languages of the workshop. Successful completion of the WTO e-learning course on the objectives, rules and operation of the GPA 2012 (Course 1) would be an asset. Following registration, the course can be accessed here (available in English, French and Spanish).

How to apply?

Detailed information regarding the application procedure is available here.

