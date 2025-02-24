SGS Opens its First VOC Testing Lab in Mexico

SGS technician at work within the company’s VOC testing lab

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has officially opened its first Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) testing lab in Mexico.Located in the metropolitan area of Naucalpan, State of Mexico, the lab is ideally placed to provide a comprehensive range of VOC testing services to Mexico’s globally competitive automotive sector.Around the world, strict local and international regulations and standards for vehicle interior air quality (VIAQ) have been set to qualify and quantify the presence of VOC and Semi-Volatile Organic Compounds (SVOC) – carbon-based gases that include formaldehyde, styrene, limonene and xylenes within materials, parts or the vehicle itself.Within vehicles, materials such as plastics, paints, adhesives and textiles, can release VOC which easily evaporate at room temperature and can cause respiratory irritations, allergies and severe long-term effects to the health and safety of drivers and passengers.The Naucalpan lab features climatic chambers/ovens to apply the tedlar bag method, as well as GC-MS and HPLC or photometric evaluation methods to enable testing for all materials and parts against an established range of standards, including Japanese car manufacturers’ specifications.Erika Maldonado, Laboratory Manager, Connectivity & Products, Mexico, SGS said: “We are delighted to open our first VOC testing lab in Mexico which we know will be hugely welcomed by major operators within the region’s thriving car manufacturing industry. Our experienced team is best placed to help the industry meet the demands of VIAQ to reduce risk and ensure their products gain the green light to access new markets.“Automobile manufacturers are increasingly committed to sustainability and reducing their environmental impact, as well as to ensuring the health, safety and comfort of their customers. We look forward to working with manufacturers across the region to certify that the materials they use are safe for people and the environment, both during production and at the end of the vehicle's life cycle.”SGS’s VOC testing services at the new lab include:* Material emissions analysis: evaluation of materials used in vehicle manufacturing to determine the amount of VOC they emit* Indoor air quality testing: evaluation of the air inside the vehicle's cabin to ensure that VOC concentrations are within safe limits* Regulatory compliance: ensure that vehicles and materials used comply with local and international emissions regulations* Environmental impact assessment: analysis of materials and manufacturing processes to reduce the environmental footprint and improve sustainability* Consulting and process improvement: advice on how to improve materials and manufacturing processes to reduce emissionsSGS in Mexico remains at the forefront by constantly updating and modernizing its laboratories. Alongside automotive testing and certification services, the VOC testing laboratory offers testing solutions for the electrical and electronic, food, furniture, textile and toy industries. The new facility, the first to open in Mexico, expands SGS’s global network of VOC testing laboratories.Learn more about SGS’s interior emissions services.About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH0002497458, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

