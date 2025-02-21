Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Box Elder
On Thursday, February 20, 2025, at about 7:47 pm, a 48 yo male was walking eastbound in the right lane on I-84. Near milepost 4, a driver of a Peterbuilt Semi saw the pedestrian at the last second and swerved left to avoid contact. The pedestrian was struck by the side view mirror and knocked to the ground. A Second Peterbuilt semi was directly behind the first and was unable to stop or see what happened ahead of him. As a result, second semi hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian died from the impact.
Prior to the collision, a Trooper had been contacted by this pedestrian. The trooper was working a jackknifed semi crash in the area when the pedestrian approached and asked for a ride into town because his vehicle had broken down a short distance away. The trooper asked him to wait in his vehicle until he finished the crash. Instead of returning to his car, the pedestrian walked past his vehicle for a couple miles when he was struck.
