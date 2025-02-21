Open Meeting Commission Holds Microsoft Teams Meeting Monday

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Feb. 21, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s Open Meeting Commission meets via Microsoft Teams Monday, Feb. 24, 2025.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. CST. The public will be able to attend by Microsoft Teams or SD.Net.

Meeting agenda, materials, and Teams meeting information can be found at: https://atg.sd.gov/docs/February%2024%202025%20Proposed%20Team%20Meeting%20Agenda%20OMC.pdf.

-30-