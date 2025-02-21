Montecito Estate with Celebrity History Hits Market for $7.89M, Open House Saturday by Team Sorrentino of Rodeo Realty

2347 E Valley Rd.

MONTECITO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located along one of Montecito’s most sought-after streets, a Spanish Revival estate that carries a rich history, having once been home to well-known figures in the entertainment and fashion industries. This home is now available for $7,895,000. The six-bedroom, six-bathroom property, located at 2347 East Valley Road, will be open for viewing on Saturday, February 22, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Represented by Team Sorrentino—Lisa, Scott, and Jonny Sorrentino—of Rodeo Realty, this estate offers an exceptional blend of privacy, scale, and resort-style amenities. Spanning 7,146 square feet on nearly one acre, the gated compound is adjacent to the prestigious Birnam Wood Golf Club and the Valley Club of Montecito. It is situated within the award-winning Montecito Union School District and minutes from the Rosewood Miramar Resort and Montecito’s Upper Village.

Upon entry, guests are greeted in the walled motor court entry with a fireplace, perfect for fundraising events. Followed by 4-inch-thick hand-carved double doors leading into an expansive interior with cathedral ceilings, wood floors, and grand archways. The chef’s island kitchen seamlessly connects to the family room, while additional features include a media room, library, and a Four Seasons-inspired primary suite. Outdoors, the property is designed for both relaxation and entertaining, with a Baja-style resort pool, waterslide, hidden spa, cabana, and multiple seating areas under towering palms.

“This estate represents a rare opportunity to acquire a property in one of Montecito’s most desirable locations at exceptional value,” said Lisa Sorrentino of Rodeo Realty.

Recent comparable sales along East Valley Road averaged $1,365 per square foot, while this estate is listed at $1,105 per square foot, underscoring its market value. The seller is open to including furnishing the property for a seamless transition.

Saturday’s open house will offer prospective buyers an opportunity to experience the estate alongside a curated wine tasting with music and hors d’oeuvres. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Team Sorrentino for additional information and use the RSVP link.

Lisa Sorrentino: (818) 355-4751

Scott Sorrentino: (818) 355-4750

Jonny Sorrentino: (310) 721-0534

teamsorrentino@gmail.com

