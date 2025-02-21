Dr. Iris Wright, Allison G. Daniels, and Tamala Coleman Launch Empowering Children's Book Series: Being Me is Enough

Being Me Is Enough Being Me Is Enough Book Cover

NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three powerhouse women, Dr. Iris Wright, Allison G. Daniels, and Tamala Coleman, have joined forces to launch an empowering six-part children's book series titled Being Me is Enough. This highly anticipated collaboration brings together the expertise and passion of three accomplished visionaries, authors, and speakers dedicated to fostering self-love, confidence, and resilience in young readers.Set to launch on March 7, 2025, Being Me is Enough is a groundbreaking literary endeavor designed to instill confidence and self-acceptance in children while celebrating diversity and individuality. Through engaging storytelling and captivating illustrations, the series empowers children to embrace their unique identities and navigate life's challenges with courage and determination. To mark the occasion, a virtual celebration will be held on launch day, and attendees can register at Zoom Registration Link.A Dynamic Collaboration of Change-MakersDr. Iris Wright, a visionary entrepreneur and advocate for change, brings her wealth of experience in leadership, community advocacy, and entrepreneurship to this powerful project. As the founder of numerous successful ventures, including Caring Hearts Telecare and Black Diamond Chronicle Magazine, Dr. Wright has dedicated her career to inspiring and uplifting others. Recognized as one of Forbes' Top 20 Entrepreneurs of 2024, she continues to leave an indelible mark on the literary and business communities.Allison G. Daniels, an award-winning author, publisher, and motivational speaker, is widely celebrated for her contributions to literature and personal development. She has authored numerous books and helped aspiring authors bring their stories to life. Her extensive experience in publishing makes her an invaluable asset to this collaboration, ensuring the book series reaches its intended audience effectively.Tamala Coleman, a distinguished author and speaker, is known for her passion for mentorship and empowerment. Through her literary works and advocacy, she has touched countless lives, encouraging individuals to embrace their authentic selves. Her expertise in storytelling and mentorship adds a profound depth to Being Me is Enough, making it a must-read for children everywhere.A Transformational Series for Young MindsThe Being Me is Enough series aims to inspire children of all backgrounds to embrace their uniqueness and develop self-assurance. Each book in the series presents relatable characters and compelling narratives that encourage emotional intelligence, resilience, and positive self-perception. With themes of inclusion, perseverance, and self-worth, the series provides young readers with the tools to cultivate a strong and positive mindset."We believe that every child deserves to know that they are enough just as they are," says Dr. Iris Wright. "This series is our way of fostering self-love, confidence, and resilience in children, ensuring they grow up with a strong sense of self-worth."Join the MovementThe launch of Being Me is Enough marks the beginning of an exciting journey for young readers, parents, and educators alike. The series will be released in stages throughout 2025, accompanied by engaging book signings, interactive events, and virtual discussions.For more information about the Being Me is Enough series, book launch events, and upcoming releases, please contact: Email: nspiremag22@gmail.comFollow the Journey on Social Media:• Dr. Iris Wright:. Facebook: Author Iris Wright. Instagram: @author_iris_wright. Website: iris-wright.com• Tamala Coleman:. Facebook: Tamala Coleman. Instagram: Iam_TamalaColeman. Website: www.TamalaColemanbooks.yolasite.com • Allison G. Daniels:. Facebook: Allison G. Daniels. Website: www.agdpublishingservices.com This collaboration is more than just a book series—it's a movement dedicated to empowering children to believe in themselves and embrace their individuality. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this inspiring journey as Being Me is Enough makes its debut in March 2025!

