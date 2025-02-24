SignNow Adds Unlimited Users to All Paid Plans for Scalable eSignature Adoption

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- airSlate, a leader in document workflow automation solutions, announces a major update to its eSignature platform, SignNow . Effective immediately, all paid SignNow plans now include unlimited users, providing businesses with greater flexibility in scaling their eSignature adoption.For years, many eSignature providers have relied on per-seat pricing, requiring businesses to pay for each individual user. While common, this model often creates barriers for organizations looking to implement eSignatures company-wide. Rising costs discourage businesses from adding users, leading to inefficient workarounds such as account sharing or continued reliance on paper-based processes. These limitations can hinder productivity, compromise security, and prevent seamless adoption across departments.With this update, SignNow is shifting away from per-user fees, allowing businesses to pay based on actual usage—specifically, the number of documents sent for signature. This ensures that what customers pay is directly tied to the value they receive from the product, allowing them to scale eSignature adoption in a way that makes the most sense for their organization.This update benefits different customer groups:--- All SignNow users can now onboard their entire teams without worrying about per-user fees.--- Growing businesses can scale eSignatures as they expand, without facing escalating costs.--- Organizations looking to standardize eSignatures across departments can do so seamlessly, ensuring that every team has the tools needed to send, sign, and manage documents digitally.By eliminating user-based restrictions, SignNow is reinforcing its commitment to flexibility, affordability, and value-based pricing. Businesses can now fully digitize their document workflows without cost barriers, making eSignature adoption more accessible and scalable than ever before.For more information, visit SignNow plans and pricing page.ABOUT AIRSLATEairSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its document workflow and automation solutions. The company's PDF editing, eSignature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. WorkFlow, pdfFiller, SignNow, US Legal Forms, DocHub and Instapage make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products. airSlate is backed by leading venture capitalists and corporate investors, including General Catalyst, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, HighSage Ventures, UiPath Ventures, and GSquared.

Send, eSign, Done.

