Commerce Awards $522,432 to Address Workforce Challenges

The North Dakota Department of Commerce has awarded $522,432to two organizations as part of Round 5 of the Regional Workforce Impact Program (RWIP). This program provides funding to help regional workforce entities create innovative solutions to address their most pressing workforce challenges.

“We're investing in North Dakota's future through the Regional Workforce Impact Program," said Commerce Workforce Director Katie Ralston Howe. "By expanding childcare options and strengthening workforce recruitment, we're proactively tackling challenges and ensuring our communities thrive and compete effectively.”

The organizations receiving funding in this round include: 

  • Reser LLC: Granted $22,433 to  renovate and expand The Learning Tree child care facility in Minot, adding 20 childcare slots.
  • Dickinson Public School District #1: Received $500,000 to construct a child care center with capacity for up to 30 children. Additionally, the facility will offer experience-based learning opportunities to high school students studying early childhood education.   

Applications for the next round of RWIP funding are open from Feb. 25 to March 25, 2025. Eligible applicants can learn more and apply at https://ndgov.link/RWIP

