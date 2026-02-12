North Dakota Department of Commerce Opens Additional Funding Round for Destination Development Grants

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced the opening of an additional funding round for the Destination Development Grant (DDG) program, making $4 million available to advance tourism projects across the state.

The funds, originally allocated to ND Country Fest for venue expansion in New Salem, have been reallocated after the applicant chose not to proceed with the project.

Applications are now open and will be accepted through 5 p.m. CST March 10, 2026. All submissions must be completed online; email or mail submissions will not be accepted.

The DDG program supports the development or expansion of attractions that attract new visitors to North Dakota which strengthens North Dakota’s economy. These new experiences and amenities also enhance the quality of life for residents. Eligible applicants include for-profit businesses, nonprofit organizations and tourism-related entities. State and federal government entities and previous DDG recipients from the 2023-25 or 2025-27 rounds are not eligible. Previous non-awarded applicants are encouraged to reapply using a streamlined application designed for ease and efficiency.

Matching requirements:

1-to-1 match required (cash or in-kind contributions)

Cash match reimbursement: 50% of approved invoices after verification under the grant agreement

In-kind contributions may include:

Documented value of donated land or facilities

Materials and equipment

Eligible in-house labor (excluding administrative or programmatic costs)

Competitive proposals will demonstrate how projects will attract new visitors to North Dakota, align with the state’s identity, include realistic timelines for completion within the 2025-27 biennium and deliver long-term community impact. Grant awards will be announced April 30, 2026.

For more information and to apply, visit https://ndgov.link/DestinationDevelopment.

The North Dakota Department of Commerce leads the efforts to attract, retain and expand wealth and talent in North Dakota.

For more North Dakota news and information, go to www.NDCommerce.com.