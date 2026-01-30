Global Talent supports workforce growth at North Dakota career fairs

As North Dakota continues to address workforce challenges across key industries, the North Dakota Department of Commerce’s Workforce Development Division is taking proactive steps to retain upcoming graduates, and international students are no exception. As part of this strategy, the Global Talent Office (GTO) will connect highly skilled talent to employers and opportunities across the state at the upcoming University of North Dakota (UND) and North Dakota State University (NDSU) Spring Career Fairs on Feb. 3 and 4.

“North Dakota’s economic future depends on our ability to attract and retain talent,” said Katie Ralston Howe, deputy commissioner and workforce director for Commerce. “International students and skilled workers bring critical expertise that strengthens our communities and drives growth across industries.”

International student recruitment and retention are a key focus of GTO’s role in supporting North Dakota’s broader workforce strategy. These students bring advanced skills and education that help fill critical gaps in sectors such as technology, health care and engineering. The goal is clear: retain talent after graduation and connect students to opportunities across North Dakota.

At the career fairs, GTO will host a booth and provide international students with information on employment pathways, including Optional Practical Training (OPT) and STEM OPT extensions, which allow up to 36 months of work authorization before requiring H-1B visa sponsorship. Importantly, under current federal proposals, most international graduates are not subject to the proposed $100,000 H-1B sponsorship fee, which can reduce cost and complexity for employers.

Why International Students Matter for Employers:

Up to 36 months of work authorization through OPT/STEM OPT.

No $100K H-1B fee for most international graduates already in the U.S.

Immediate work readiness – U.S.-educated and familiar with workplace norms.

Lower hiring risk and faster timelines – avoids overseas recruitment costs and visa delays.

As part of global talent efforts, GTO also focuses on work-authorized individuals already living in the United States who may relocate to North Dakota for better career opportunities and a lower cost of living. In addition, GTO is highlighting its successful pilot program with Cherokee Federal, which helped employers in rural areas fill roles in manufacturing, health care and hospitality. These workers require no visa sponsorship and are eager to move for improved opportunities. The program’s success led to the launch of the Dakota Roots Workforce Fund in January 2026, in partnership with Strengthen ND.

About GTO: The Global Talent Office, part of the North Dakota Department of Commerce, works to strengthen North Dakota’s workforce by connecting employers with skilled, work-authorized global talent through strategic partnerships and innovative programs.

To learn more about GTO, go to https://www.commerce.nd.gov/workforce/global-talent-office.