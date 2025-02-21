Lightspeed Systems® Receives Education Technology Insights’ District Security and Safety Award of the Year, 2025

This award reflects our deep commitment to empowering schools with the tools they need to create secure, distraction-free spaces where students can thrive.” — Amy Bennett, Chief of Staff, Lightspeed Systems

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Systems has been named the recipient of the prestigious District Security and Safety Award for 2025 by Education Technology Insights. This recognition celebrates Lightspeed Systems’ unwavering dedication to supporting K-12 schools with innovative tools that empower educators while ensuring the safety and well-being of students worldwide.The award underscores Lightspeed Systems’ commitment to addressing one of the most pressing challenges of modern education: navigating the duality of digital tools. While these tools open doors to unparalleled learning opportunities, they also introduce risks such as online distractions, cybersecurity threats, and privacy concerns. By providing schools with scalable, reliable, and user-friendly solutions, Lightspeed Systems has positioned itself as a leader in creating balanced, secure, and effective digital learning environments."In today’s digital landscape, schools face increasing challenges, from cybersecurity threats to the growing need for student mental health support," said Amy Bennett, Chief of Staff. "At Lightspeed, we’re honored to be recognized for our efforts to address these challenges head-on. This award reflects our deep commitment to empowering schools with the tools they need to create secure, distraction-free spaces where students can thrive."The District Security and Safety Award for 2025 highlights Lightspeed Systems’ integral role in helping schools navigate the complexities of modern education. The company’s solutions provide schools with actionable insights, enhanced visibility, and the tools needed to create a safe and supportive learning environment.As the education landscape evolves, Lightspeed Systems remains committed to supporting schools with solutions that balance security, scalability, and effectiveness.About Lightspeed SystemsWith more than 25 years of serving education, Lightspeed Systems delivers the most in-depth visibility and control to power exceptional schools where students are safe and engaged; technology is compliant and easily managed; and resources are secure and optimized. Purpose-built for school networks and devices, Lightspeed’s cloud-managed solutions include the most effective web filtering, student safety monitoring, classroom management, device management, and data analytics software available. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a European office in London, UK, Lightspeed serves over 23 million students across 31,000 schools in 43 countries, utilizing 15 million devices.

