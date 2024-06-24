Hodge Industrial Technologies Expands Operations with New Branch in Cleveland, Ohio
Hodge Industrial Technologies' new Cleveland branch offers rapid response times, superior rotary screw air compressors, and top-tier preventative maintenance.
CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hodge Industrial Technologies, a leading provider of rotary screw air compressors, announces the opening of a new branch in Cleveland, Ohio. This expansion reflects the company's commitment to growing its customer base in the Midwest.
The Cleveland branch will enhance the local industrial landscape with its expertise in rotary screw air compressor sales and service. Hodge Industrial Technologies is recognized for its rapid response times in the industry, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum customer efficiency.
The preventative maintenance plans offered by Hodge Industrial Technologies are designed to reduce downtime by 96%, showcasing the company's dedication to maintaining smooth operations for its clients. The new Cleveland location will provide businesses access to maintenance services tailored to meet specific needs and ensure equipment operates at peak performance.
Additionally, Hodge Industrial Technologies maintains a comprehensive inventory of new air compressors featuring industry-leading warranties. The inventory includes the latest and most reliable models, providing customers quality and peace of mind.
"Our new branch will enable us to serve our customers in Ohio and beyond better, providing them with the best air compressor solutions available in the market," said Morty Hodge, CEO of Hodge Industrial Technologies.
Key Benefits of the New Cleveland Branch:
1. Fastest Response Time: The industry-leading response time ensures operations face minimal interruptions, maximizing productivity.
2. Preventative Maintenance Plans: Reduced downtime by 96% with tailored maintenance solutions to keep equipment running smoothly.
3. Top-Quality Inventory: Customers can access the latest air compressors with the best warranties in the industry, ensuring reliability and peace of mind.
The Cleveland branch is staffed by a team of experienced professionals dedicated to delivering high levels of customer satisfaction. From sales to service, Hodge Industrial Technologies is a trusted partner for all rotary screw air compressor needs. For more information about products and services or to schedule a consultation, visit www.hodgeindustrial.com or contact the Cleveland branch at (440) 385-0100.
About Hodge Industrial Technologies
Hodge Industrial Technologies is a provider of rotary screw air compressors, offering comprehensive sales, service, and maintenance solutions. With a focus on customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted leader in the industry. Preventative maintenance plans, industry-leading warranties, and rapid response times set Hodge Industrial Technologies apart for businesses seeking reliable and efficient air compressor solutions.
Media Contact: Beth Ann Hodges
Marketing Manager
Hodge Industrial Technologies
bethann@hodgeindustrial.com
(440) 385-0100
Beth Ann Hodges
Hodge Industrial Technologies
+1 404-551-5456
