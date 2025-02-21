OSCE workshop enhances protection of soft targets, public events, in Kyrgyzstan

Protecting soft targets, such as public events, from terrorist attacks was the focus of an OSCE workshop held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from 18 to 20 February. The event, bringing together 30 government officials, was organized by the OSCE Transnational Threats Department and the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek.

"Project PROTECT offers us a unique opportunity to engage in tabletop exercises and share international perspectives on vulnerable targets protection. By learning together, we create a powerful synergy—gaining new skills, exchanging lessons, and strengthening our global approach," highlighted Adylbek Kadyraliev, Deputy Director of the Anti-Terrorism Center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Participants discussed pre-event security planning tasks notably the delineation of roles and responsibilities between private and public stakeholders, assessing risk, managing traffic and ensuring human rights and privacy considerations. This theoretical knowledge was then tested in a full-day scenario-based exercise which encouraged rapid, practical and co-ordinated decision-making by participants.

“The protection of soft targets is a cornerstone of comprehensive security strategies. By addressing vulnerabilities in these high-risk areas, authorities not only reduce the likelihood of destructive attacks, but also contribute to building public trust and maintaining social and economic stability,” said Ambassador Alexey Rogov, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, in his opening remarks.

Participants included experts and practitioners from the State Committee for National Security, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Education, Osh City Hall, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Prosecutor General’s office, Ministry of Culture, Bishkek City Hall and Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic as well as from the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism.