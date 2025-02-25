Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center has Endorsed the Gori Law Firm for a Former Construction Worker with Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer in Florida-Hire Better Attorneys-Expect Better Compensation Results

"If your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Florida and they worked in construction in any state please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. ” — Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

TAMPA , FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed, and they recommend the Gori Law Firm for a current or former construction worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Florida and they want to emphasize the exposure to asbestos could have occurred in any state. The Gori Law Firm has an office in Orlando, they have offices coast to coast, and they are literally one of the nation's largest law firms that has a dedicated effort aimed at getting client compensation for individuals who have developed mesothelioma or lung cancer that was caused by asbestos exposure. For more information please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106.

The group says, "Construction workers in Florida and nationwide probably had routine exposure to asbestos on the job if they were working on jobsites before the mid-1980s. Many to most construction products used before 1983 contained asbestos including insulation, roofing material, concrete, plumbing systems, furnaces, air conditioning equipment, water tanks, electrical equipment as well as flooring material. Some types of construction workers would have similar levels of asbestos exposure as a shipyard worker. Mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer can only develop if a person is exposed to asbestos.

"If your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Florida and they worked in construction in any state please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. We are certain you will be glad you did." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Florida.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida. www.gorilaw.com



For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.