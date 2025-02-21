Integrated Payments: The Key to EPOS Systems–EPOSDirect Expands Integrations with Leading & Emerging Payment Processors

EPOS Direct Integrated Payments EPOS Direct Payment Terminal

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrated Payments: The Key to EPOS Systems – EPOS Direct Expands Integrations with Leading and Emerging Payment ProcessorsEPOS Direct, a leader in electronic point-of-sale (EPOS) solutions, is transforming the payment processing landscape by offering seamless integrations with all major card processors, including Worldpay, Barclaycard, GlobalPayments, and Elavon. Driven by overwhelming customer demand for choice, speed, and lower costs, eposdirect.co.uk is now expanding to support new and emerging payment processors entering the UK market.With the rapid growth of digital transactions, businesses require EPOS systems that are flexible, scalable, and capable of integrating with multiple payment providers. EPOS Direct has recognized this need and continues to innovate, ensuring that its customers remain at the forefront of payment technology without being locked into a single provider.A Customer-Centric Approach to Payments“Customers want freedom – the power to choose their payment provider, the ability to switch anytime, and the assurance of fast processing with minimal costs,” said Manoj Jethwa, CEO of EPOS Direct. “Our EPOS platform does not limit the number of integrations; instead, we continuously add more to our AppStore, empowering customers to make decisions that best suit their business needs.”This strategic expansion is a direct response to the growing demand for diverse payment options. Businesses today require payment processing solutions that offer:Fast Onboarding – Quick setup to start accepting payments immediately.Competitive Rates – Lower transaction costs through multiple processor choices.Flexibility – Freedom to switch providers without being tied to long-term contracts.Seamless Integration – A streamlined payment experience within EPOS systems.Exponential Growth in Card Payments The shift towards cashless transactions continues at an unprecedented rate, with card and digital payments becoming the preferred choice for consumers. EPOS Direct has observed exponential growth in card payments across its customer base and is committed to investing in payment processing services to support this trend.By broadening its integrations, EPOS Direct ensures that businesses of all sizes—whether independent retailers, hospitality venues, or large-scale enterprises—can access cutting-edge payment solutions without restrictions. This commitment positions EPOS Direct as a leader in providing a dynamic, adaptable EPOS ecosystem that prioritizes user choice and efficiency.The Future of Payments: Open to InnovationThe expansion to support new and smaller payment processors marks a significant step in creating a more inclusive and competitive payment landscape. As emerging payment providers enter the UK market, EPOS Direct remains at the forefront, integrating with these innovators to provide merchants with even more options.“Our vision is to build an EPOS platform where customers have absolute control over their payment solutions,” added Jethwa. “We continue to invest in innovation and partnerships, ensuring our customers are always ahead of the curve. The future of payments is about choice, and we are making that future a reality today.”About EPOS DirectEPOS Direct is a premier provider of electronic point-of-sale systems, offering cutting-edge solutions for businesses in retail, hospitality, and various other industries. With a commitment to flexibility, innovation, and customer empowerment, EPOS Direct delivers robust payment integrations , allowing businesses to choose their preferred payment processors while benefiting from seamless, efficient, and cost-effective transactions.For more information, visit www.eposdirect.co.uk or contact

Eposdirect Payments

