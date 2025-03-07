EPOS Direct & Stern Capital Partner to Make AI-Driven EPOS Affordable for All

EPOS direct Stern Capital 0% Finance

EPOS Direct partners with Stern Capital to offer AI-driven EPOS solutions with 0% finance, empowering SMEs with smart tech, real-time analytics and cost savings

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPOS Direct , a leader in cutting-edge electronic point-of-sale (EPOS) solutions, is proud to announce a ground breaking partnership with Stern Capital, ensuring guaranteed payment plan solutions for all EPOS Direct customers.This strategic collaboration comes at a crucial time for UK businesses, as rising business rates, National Minimum Wage increases, and National Insurance hikes put significant financial pressure on retail and hospitality sectors. With many businesses facing difficult decisions, including reducing headcount, EPOS Direct and Stern Capital are providing an innovative, AI-driven solution that simplifies management, enhances efficiency, and remains affordable for all businesses.Empowering SMEs with AI-Powered Technology and 0% FinanceHistorically, advanced AI-powered EPOS solutions were accessible only to large enterprises. However, this partnership democratizes cutting-edge technology, making it available to small and medium-sized businesses with 0% finance. Businesses can now go live within moments of placing an order, with a complete EPOS package for only £49 per month —with no hidden fees or ongoing costs. Most importantly, customers own their equipment outright, making Stern Capital’s proposition highly attractive for business owners looking for long-term stability.A Game-Changer for UK Retailers and RestaurateursManoj Jethwa, CEO of EPOS Direct, emphasized the impact of this partnership:“This is one of our biggest breakthroughs. Our AI solutions will supercharge small business retailers and restaurateurs, allowing them to manage operations smarter, faster, and more efficiently. Given the increasing cost pressures, our solution is not just about staying competitive—it’s about securing long-term business sustainability and growth.”The Future of Smart Business ManagementWith AI-driven capabilities, EPOS Direct solutions provide businesses with:Real-time sales analytics to make informed decisions.Automated inventory management to reduce stock wastage.Intelligent staff scheduling to optimize labour costs.Seamless payment integrations ensuring businesses get the best transaction rates.Through this partnership with Stern Capital, the financial burden of upgrading to smart business technology is eliminated, allowing businesses to embrace innovation without cashflow concerns.About EPOS DirectEPOS Direct is a UK-based leading provider of EPOS solutions, serving thousands of retail and hospitality businesses with innovative, AI-powered technology. With a focus on affordability, flexibility, and customer success, EPOS Direct is revolutionizing the way businesses operate in the digital age.About Stern CapitalStern Capital is a specialist financial solutions provider, offering flexible payment plans and tailored funding solutions for UK businesses. By providing 0% finance options, Stern Capital enables businesses to invest in the tools they need without the burden of upfront costs.For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:

