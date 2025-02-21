Grease Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 2.02% to reach US$4,298.093 million by 2030

Grease Market

The grease market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.02% during the forecast period, reaching US$4,298.093 million by 2030 from US$3,899.954 million in 2025.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global grease market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.02% and is expected to reach US$4,298.093 million by 2030.Grease is a kind of lubricant with a semi-solid consistency that provides resistance from strain, corrosion, and wear on automobiles, and their components, machinery, and vessels, among others. It consists of lubricant fluids and thickeners along with additives that work to enhance the performance of the products and materials. It is produced with rendered fat from waste animal parts, synthetic oils, and inedible lads. It is widely utilized in machinery and automobiles since it works in reducing friction, as they are thicker in comparison to oils and are made to stay in place for longer especially ideal in situations with high temperature or pressure.The market of grease is estimated to witness substantial growth during the projected period due to various factors primarily due to the growing manufacturing industry leading to a rise in the use of machinery increasing the requirement of grease for the smooth working of the machinery equipment. Further, the rapidly rising industrial and automotive sectors globally will result in a growing demand for lubricants like grease for better performance of components and electric vehicle parts. Additionally, government policies and initiatives for environmental aspects are expected to promote the use of eco-friendly grease among diverse industries in the coming years.With the emergence of the global grease market, many market players are launching products and technologies to attract customers. For instance, in August 2024, Maxol Lubricants a subgroup of the Maxol group announced the launch of a product line in the Maxol Agri-Max Plus Grease range developed to meet the requirements of farmers.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-grease-market By thickener type, the global grease market can be classified into metallic soap, non-soap thickener, and others. The metallic soap thickeners segment is the largest contributor to the market growth due to its wide range of utilization in diverse applications such as automotive, construction, and industrial sectors. However, the non-soap thickener segment is witnessing a rise due to its popularity among consumers for its superior performance in harsh environments and extreme pressure and temperatures such as in wind turbines and aerospace industries.The global grease market is segmented by industrial vertical into automotive, construction, metallurgy, mining, energy & power, food & beverage, and manufacturing. The automotive segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the projected period due to extensive utilization of the various automotive parts including wheel bearings, mechanical linkages, and chassis components. The rising production of automotives globally with key manufacturers focusing on EVs and conventional vehicles which are expected to further strengthen the segment position in the market.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the global grease market is growing significantly, due to the rising industrial industry with the rapidly growing automotive industry promoted by urbanization and population growth. The growing construction and infrastructure development activity is also leading to promoting the demand of lubricants like grease for types of machinery and equipment applications. Countries like China, Japan, and India is rapidly rising in the manufacturing industry and transportation which will boost the regional market in the coming years.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global grease market have been covered as Axel Christiernsson, Chevron Corporation, Gazpromneft - Lubricants Ltd, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Schaeffer Manufacturing Co., and Related Reports, among others.The market analytics report segments the global grease market as follows:• By Thickener Typeo Metallic Soapo Non-Soap Thickenero Others• By Industrial Verticalo Automotiveo Constructiono Metallurgyo Miningo Energy & Powero Food & Beverageo Manufacturing• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Axel Christiernsson• BECHEM Lubrication Technology LLC• Chevron Corporation• Exxon Mobil Corporation• Gazpromneft - Lubricants Ltd• Kluber Lubrication• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.• Penrite Oil• Schaeffer Manufacturing Co.• Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countriesCompany Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Release Agents Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/release-agents-market • Global Industrial Lubricants Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-industrial-lubricants-market • Automatic Lubrication System Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/automatic-lubrication-system-market • Biolubricants Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/biolubricants-market • Automotive Lubricants Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/automotive-lubricants-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 