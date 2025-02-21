Consumer price index (CPI) for January 2025

MACAU, February 21 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the Composite CPI for January 2025 rose by 0.57% year-on-year and 0.17% month-on-month. For the 12 months ended January this year, the average Composite CPI grew by 0.7% from the previous period (February 2023 - January 2024).

In comparison with January last year, the price indices of Recreation, Sport & Culture (+5.36%), Miscellaneous Goods & Services, such as personal care products, insurance and jewellery, clocks & watches, (+2.68%) and Health (+1.1%) saw notable growth in January 2025 among the various sections of goods and services. Price indices of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages (+0.88%) and Housing & Fuels (+0.27%) increased owing to higher charges for eating out and takeaway, as well as dearer rentals for dwellings. On the other hand, the price indices of Information & Communication (-2.84%), Clothing & Footwear (-2.22%) and Transport (-1.23%) dropped. The CPI-A and CPI-B grew by 0.47% and 0.63% year-on-year respectively.

When compared to December 2024, the Composite CPI increased by 0.17% in January this year. Price index of Recreation, Sport & Cutlure (+2.74%) saw marked increase. With respect to the sections of goods and services that are closely linked to livelihoods, the price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages grew by 0.55% on account of rising charges for eating out and takeaway, as well as higher prices of fresh fish, seafood and fruits. Price index of Transport (+0.38%) recorded growth due to increases in airfares, whereas the indices of Information & Communication (-2.44%) and Clothing & Footwear (-1.94%) declined. The CPI-A and CPI-B climbed by 0.14% and 0.19% month-on-month respectively.

For the 12 months ended January 2025, the average Composite CPI grew by 0.7% from the previous period, with noticeable increases in the price indices of Education (+3.17%), Miscellaneous Goods & Services (+2.58%), Recreation, Sport & Culure (+2.19%) and Health (+2.14%); meanwhile, the index of Transport (-3.01%) fell. The average CPI-A and CPI-B went up by 0.66% and 0.75% respectively over the previous period.

DSEC compiles three separate CPI series to reflect the impact of price changes for goods/services on households of different expenditure ranges. The CPI-A and CPI-B cover about 50% and 30% of the households, which have an average monthly expenditure of MOP11,000 - MOP35,999 and MOP36,000 - MOP71,999 respectively. Meanwhile, the Composite CPI covers all the abovementioned households; Housing & Fuels, Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Transport accounted for relatively large proportions of household expenditure, with respective weights of 34.47, 29.47 and 8.33.