IAM to remove two withered trees in Guia Hill Municipal Park

MACAU, February 21 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) continues to carry out follow-up and treatment of the two ancient Candlenut Trees in Guia Hill Municipal Park. Despite the implementation of measures such as disease and pest prevention and control, fertilisation and use of medicines during the curing period, the ancient trees have not shown improvement in the growth conditions and have withered. To ensure public safety, the two withered trees will be removed early next month. During the works period, the public are advised to follow the on-site instructions and refrain from entering the enclosed areas to avoid accidents.

The trees concerned were found to be infected with brown root rot disease during inspections years ago. IAM immediately carried out inspections of the trees together with the experts from the Guangzhou Institute of Forestry and Landscape Architecture, and adopted maintenance and curing measures according to the experts’ advice. However, the trees have not shown improvement in the growth conditions and have withered, and thus removal is needed to ensure safety.

IAM continuously monitors the growth conditions of ancient and valuable trees in Macao and calls on the public to pay attention to the trees around them in daily lives. If any abnormality of the growth and health conditions of trees is found, the public can report it through “IAM Connect” or by calling the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676.

