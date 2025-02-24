Svitla Systems Is Recognized in The 2025 Global Outsourcing 100 by IAOP

Svitla Systems

Svitla Systems is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2025 Global Outsourcing 100® list by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals®.

CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Svitla Systems is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2025 Global Outsourcing 100® list by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®). This prestigious recognition highlights Svitla Systems' continued excellence in software development and consulting services, reinforcing our position as a global leader in the outsourcing industry.

Since 2023, Svitla has been continuously recognized among the world’s top outsourcing service providers, underscoring our long-standing commitment to excellence. Honorees are selected through a rigorous evaluation process that includes customer references, awards and certifications, innovation programs, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The Global Outsourcing 100 list serves as a key resource for organizations seeking top-tier outsourcing service providers, highlighting companies that drive innovation, uphold operational excellence, and deliver outstanding service to clients worldwide.

Nataliya Anon, CEO and Founder of Svitla Systems, commented: “We are honored to be recognized once again among the top outsourcing providers globally. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality software solutions and fostering strong, lasting partnerships with our clients. Throughout the past year, we have expanded our global reach, enhanced our service offerings, and deepened our expertise in emerging technologies. This acknowledgment is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our exceptional team at Svitla Systems.”

“In an era defined by extraordinary technological advancements and digital transformation, The 2025 Global Outsourcing 100® highlights the outstanding achievements of service providers and advisors who continue to lead and innovate. This year's honorees have not only risen to the challenges of a rapidly evolving landscape but have set new benchmarks for excellence in the industry,” said Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP.

About Svitla Systems

Svitla Systems is a trusted global software development company with over 20 years of experience delivering tailored IT solutions to businesses across various industries. With a strong focus on quality, innovation, and customer success, Svitla partners with clients to develop cutting-edge software products, leveraging the latest technologies. Our team of experts is committed to excellence, ensuring scalable, efficient, and high-performance solutions that drive business growth. For more details, visit https://svitla.com.



About The Global Outsourcing 100

The Global Outsourcing 100, now in its nineteenth year, is a prestigious annual listing recognizing the world's top outsourcing service providers. These lists, which encompass The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-lists, serve as indispensable resources for companies seeking to establish or expand relationships with the industry's foremost firms providing a diverse range of outsourcing services. For more details, visit www.IAOP.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

