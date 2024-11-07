Svitla Systems’s CEO Joins Global Endeavor Initiative to Foster Entrepreneurship in Ukraine

Endeavor is expanding into Ukraine by establishing an office to support the country's technology companies in gaining a foothold in international markets.

CORTE MADERA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endeavor's mission is to provide Ukrainian entrepreneurs with expert guidance on mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, talent acquisition, and establishing crucial global contacts. This initiative is backed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Ukraine-Moldova American Enterprise Fund, with announcements made earlier in the summer.

With Sviat Sviatnenko taking on the role of Managing Director in Ukraine, the local board of directors includes several key figures:

- Nataliya Anon — CEO of Svitla Systems

- Vitaliy Laptenok — General Partner at Flyer One Ventures and co-founder of Genesis

- Oleksandr Kosovan — founder of MacPaw and co-founder of SMRK VC Fund

- Olena Vovk — Chair of the Supervisory Board at Enzym Group

- Volodymyr Kostyuk — CEO of Farmak

- Dima Shvets — co-founder of Reface and scout for a16z

- Anton Vashchuk — Director of Innovation, Education, and Entrepreneurship at UMAEF

- Oleksandr MacWorter — Head of Citi in Ukraine

- Anton Borzov — Partner at StratMinds

𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙮𝙖 𝘼𝙣𝙤𝙣, 𝘾𝙀𝙊 𝙤𝙛 𝙎𝙫𝙞𝙩𝙡𝙖 𝙎𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙨: "By establishing Endeavor office in Ukraine at the time of the ongoing war, the global community of entrepreneurs expresses its solidarity with Ukraine and its dedication to nurturing innovation and the entrepreneurial environment in Ukraine and networking its entrepreneurs into the global scene. I look forward to serving on Endeavor Ukraine board and leveraging this collaboration to accelerate and enlarge Ukraine’s entrepreneurial footprint."

Endeavor will prioritize technology firms with significant growth potential that are ready to scale and enter the global marketplace. In addition to offering networking and mentorship, Endeavor invests up to $2 million in select companies through its Endeavor Catalyst fund. This fund collaborates with top venture capital firms like Index Ventures, Accel, Sequoia Capital, General Catalyst, and IFC.

Over 300 companies have benefited from Endeavor Catalyst's investments, including well-known entities like Glovo, Altruist, and Checkout.com, with more than 50 of these companies now valued at over $1 billion.

Founded in 1997, Endeavor is a global organization dedicated to building communities of entrepreneurs. It operates more than 45 offices worldwide and has supported over 2,800 entrepreneurs who, in turn, have created more than 4.1 million jobs, generating a total annual revenue exceeding $67 billion. The organization is led by co-founder and CEO Linda Rottenberg.

From its New York headquarters, Endeavor fosters a global community of influential entrepreneurs, helping them to develop their businesses, create jobs, transform economies, and nurture future leadership in their regions.

