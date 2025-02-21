Vantage Circle Reinforces Employee Recognition as the Key to a Thriving Work Culture

Reflecting on our Commitment towards Employee Engagement through ‘Vantage Recognition’

At Vantage Circle, we believe that recognition is more than just a tool for rewards—it’s a foundation for a thriving culture.” — Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage Circle, the world's leading Behavioural-Science-Powered Global Employee Recognition and Rewards Platform, announces the strategic rebranding of its flagship product, ‘Vantage Rewards’, to ‘Vantage Recognition’. This shift aligns with the company’s mission to create a recognition-first culture, where employee recognition is at the core of building a thriving work culture.Vantage Recognition, powered by Vantage Circle, is a behavioural-science-powered employee recognition and rewards platform designed to help organisations unlock the full potential of their workforce. By prioritising recognition as a key driver of productive employee behaviour, the platform empowers companies to create a workplace environment where employees are motivated, engaged, and aligned with organisational goals.The rebranding reflects Vantage Circle’s commitment to the concept of “Flipping the R’s,” an evolutionary approach that shifts the focus from material rewards to meaningful recognition. This concept emphasises that recognition is not just about occasional rewards or annual bonuses; it is about nurturing an ongoing culture of appreciation at all levels of the organisation.Speaking on this, Mr. Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle, said, “At Vantage Circle, we believe that recognition is more than just a tool for rewards—it’s a foundation for a thriving culture. With Vantage Recognition, we are not just recognising achievements, but cultivating a mindset of appreciation that drives motivation, strengthens employee connections, and ultimately contributes to business success.”As workplace dynamics evolve, so do employees’ expectations. While many companies have adopted recognition and rewards (R&R) programmes, these initiatives often fail to deliver their full potential due to misalignment with organisational goals. Vantage Recognition addresses this gap by aligning recognition programmes with the fundamental human needs of ‘Belonging’ and ‘Esteem,’ as outlined in Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. By designing R&R programmes that align with both individual and organisational aspirations, companies can drive meaningful behavioural changes and create a workforce that is motivated, loyal, and high-performing.About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is the world's leading Behavioural-Science-Powered Global Employee Recognition and Rewards Platform, trusted by over 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. It empowers a thriving work culture by offering a combination of innovative platform features and services, coupled with globally accepted frameworks. These nurture productive behaviours by aligning with your organisation's core values and leveraging behavioural science. Vantage Circle empowers HR leaders and team managers to identify, recognise, and reinforce productive behaviours within their teams through targeted employee recognition, personalised employee rewards & incentives, and focusing on holistic employee wellness. Over 12 years, the platform has enabled enterprises like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Well Fargo, ACG, Commercial Bank of International, to transform their approach to productive employee behaviours through holistic employee engagement. With more than 16 languages and localised rewards in 100+ countries, this makes recognition more meaningful. It allows employees to recognise in the flow-of-work from the existing chat or collaboration tools in the organisation like MS Teams or Slack. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

