Joe La Truite New International Partners Full Zguen Records, Sounds Like Hell Agency, Metal Devastation PR

Joe La Truite -Psychedelic Punk Metal Zguenbanger's New Video Single - Bad Death City Joe La Truite - Octogone Logo

Ready to Release the new Psychedelic Punk Metal singles Bad Death City 1st March and Light Speed April 11th 2025

MARSEILLE, FRANCE, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Psychedelic Punk Metal zguenbanger's Joe La Truite have been busy preparing their new video singles while management have set-up 4 new partnerships for the band. New record label Full Zguen Records will be releasing the bands new singles, Bad Death City on March 1st 2025 followed by Light Speed in April with a third single and their album, four years in the making, 'Ultimate Ninja Storm:Full Zguen' on Friday 13th June 2025. All the bands music will be distributed through Music Gateway Alongside of the label PR companies SLH Agency is exclusively looking after Joe La Truite in France while Metal Devastation PR is promoting Joe La Truite everywhere else in the world along sing the labels own Max Zguen Media.With Joe La Truite Psychedelic Punk Metal Anthem “Bad Death City” – Video Single, Joe La Truite fuses the experimental sound of bands like Faith No More and Primus, delivering a unique blend of hard-hitting punk energy, psychedelic elements, and metal madness. The new track reflects the growth and synergy of the band, with all three members— Julien Liphard (Guitar/Vocals), Charles Roussel (Bass/Vocals), and Martin Denquin (Drums), contributing equally to the writing and arrangement of the 13 tracks that will make up their upcoming 2025 album.With this single, the band prepares to present their bold new direction to the world, cementing their place in the underground music scene.“Our forthcoming album, due later this year, was conceived as a video game concept, so we wanted Bad Death City to be stage one, like Street of Rage in a dark and dirty city.Julien had this mysterious-sounding guitar riff that reminded us of the detective atmosphere in Gotham City or Sin City, so it became the basis of the track. The title of the track was already decided: Bad Death City, literally translated as Mallemort, the village where Julien lived when he was young; we also wanted the verses to be rapped, to give the track a street and ghetto feel.The dark city is described as a place where murder is for sale, a dead man makes no fuss!” JLTJoe La Truite are releasing Bad Death City through Full Zguen Records together with Music Gateway Distribution.Review.“Bad Death City” takes on a classic, ’80s hip-hop style to start out with before launching into a groove-heavy metal punk chorus that is a stark yet welcome contrast. The song seems to both delight in spoofing white hip-hop heads while celebrating the genre at the same time. But the raw brutality of the chorus always anchors us back to punk, making for a truly dynamic track. The deceptively simple video starts out pretty straight forward but introduces some heavily trippy elements by the end, living up to the band’s description as psychedelic punk." - Julie River - New Noise Magazine

Joe La Truite - New Video Single Teaser - Bad Death City

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.