Electric Mobility Chargers Global Market Report 2025: Industry Growth Due To Rising Demand For Energy-Efficient Vehicles

The Business Research Company’s Electric Mobility Chargers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the Electric Mobility Chargers Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The electric mobility chargers market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $14.33 billion in 2024 to $18.33 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 27.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to a rise in the carbon footprint, increasing demand for electric vehicles, a prominent rise in greenhouse gas GHG emissions from the transportation sector, government policies and incentives, and an increase in the adoption of automotive electrification.

Indeed, the electric mobility chargers market size is expected to see an exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $49.36 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 28.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the escalating need for the construction of charging infrastructure, adoption of energy-efficient vehicles, rising global warming, rising demand for environmentally friendly transportation options, and rising urbanization. Major trends in the forecast period include the development of electric vehicle supply equipment EVSE, integrating advanced technologies, advanced charging technologies, product innovations, and advancement of electric mobility networks.

What Drives The Electric Mobility Chargers Market Growth?

Undoubtedly, the adoption of energy-efficient vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the electric mobility chargers market going forward. The power needed for electric and hybrid vehicle operations comes from electric mobility chargers, so the surge in energy-efficient vehicles equates to escalating demand for these chargers. For instance, in July 2023, according to the International Energy Agency, a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, over 2.3 million electric cars were sold in the first quarter of 2023, a 25% increase from the same period in 2022. By the end of 2023, sales are expected to reach 14 million, representing a 35% year-on-year increase, leaving no doubt as to the compelling drivers of this market's growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Electric Mobility Chargers Market?

Key industry players in the electric mobility chargers market are Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Fortum Corporation, Bharat Electronics Limited, Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc., Exide Industries, Luminous Power Technologies, Karma Automotive LLC, Wallbox, EVBox BV, Tritium Ltd., Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd., ChargePoint Holdings Inc., Blink Charging Ltd., Volta Inc., Servotech Power Systems Ltd., Electrify America LLC, Tirex Chargers Pvt Ltd., Meras Plugins Pvt Ltd., AARGO Inc., and Fermata Energy LLC. These companies are constantly innovating and developing cutting-edge technologies, such as liquid-cooled charging systems, to gain a competitive edge and cater to the changing demands of consumers.

How Is The Electric Mobility Chargers Market Segmented?

The electric mobility chargers market is quite diverse, with various segments and sub-segments catering to different needs. In terms of product, the market caters to Electric Bikes, Electric Scooters, Electric Motorized Scooters, and Electric Motorcycles. These categories are further divided into various sub-categories. For instance, Electric Bikes come in various types such as Standard Electric Bikes Pedal Assist, High-Power Electric Bikes, Folding Electric Bikes, Electric Mountain Bikes, etc. Moreover, the market is also segmented by Drive, Battery, and End-User.

What is the Regional Analysis Of Electric Mobility Chargers Market?

In regional terms, Asia-Pacific had the largest share in the electric mobility chargers market in 2024. However, the market report covers various other regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, offering a detailed analysis of each.

The Business Research Company, offering over 15000+ reports from 27 industries across 60+ geographies, is known for comprehensive, data-rich research with unique insights from industry leaders. Staying ahead in this rapidly evolving market becomes easier when equipped with the information you need through our reports, backed by 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and industry insider insights.

