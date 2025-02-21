WalletWalk Expands to Singapore, Simplifying Credit Card Comparisons for Consumers

WalletWalk isn’t just another comparison site—it’s a consumer movement to restore trust in fintech. We’re here to put consumers back in control of their finances, enabling them with the right tools.” — Siddharth Surana, Founder of WalletWalk

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singapore, [21 February, 2025] – With Singapore’s credit card market offering an overwhelming array of choices, consumers are often left navigating confusing terms, hidden fees, and excessive fine print. WalletWalk Singapore has officially launched with a bold mission: to bring trust and clarity back to financial comparisons, cutting through industry clutter and ensuring that consumers get unbiased and clear recommendations tailored to their needs.The Transparency Revolution in FintechFor too long, financial comparison platforms have prioritised bank partnerships over genuine consumer benefits. Many sites push products based on commissions rather than real value. WalletWalk is disrupting this model by ensuring that its comparisons are based on enhancing consumer confidence in financial decisions.“When I was looking for the best credit card for air miles, I was bombarded with dense text, conflicting advice, and complex terms. It was a cognitive overload,” said Siddharth Surana, Founder of WalletWalk. “That’s when I realised—why isn’t there a simple way to cut through the noise? That’s what WalletWalk does. We take the confusion out of financial decisions and empower consumers with clarity.”WalletWalk's launch comes at a critical time when trust in fintech is a hot topic. Consumers are becoming more skeptical about financial advice online, often questioning whether recommendations truly serve their best interests. By prioritising consumer-first comparisons, WalletWalk stands apart as a fintech company that champions fairness.How WalletWalk Simplifies the Credit Card Maze“Apart from access to instant purchasing power, young consumers want rewards, travel perks, and financial flexibility. WalletWalk has been built as the go-to platform for digital-first generations who want maximum value from their spending.” says Shashwith Uthappa, CMO, WalletWalk.WalletWalk Singapore sets itself apart by focusing on:Simplified UX: Clear, simple design with digestible information that eliminates industry complexity.Consumer-Centric Recommendations: No preferential treatment—only the best-fit options for users.Intuitive Comparison Tools: Side-by-side breakdowns that help users find the most rewarding credit card based on their spending habits.Real Consumer Value: Designed to maximise savings, rewards, and benefits, without the confusion.What’s Next for WalletWalk?“WalletWalk isn’t just another comparison site—it’s a consumer movement to restore trust in fintech,” said Surana. “We’re here to put consumers back in control of their finances, enabling them with the right tools. We intend to add more tools in place as we believe financial education is key to improving adult financial capability.”WalletWalk Singapore launched just a week after the successful rollout of WalletWalk India , building on the momentum and recognising the immense potential for growth and consumer empowerment.Beyond credit cards, WalletWalk plans to expand into personal loans, digital payments, and investment products, providing an easy-to-use financial decision-making hub for Singaporeans—one comparison at a time.For more information, visit www.walletwalk.com —--------------------

