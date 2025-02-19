Smart Spending for a Smart Nation: WalletWalk Helps Young Singaporeans Make Credit Cards Work for Them

Singaporeans value efficiency in everything—from banking to shopping. WalletWalk brings that same seamless experience to credit card comparison, making smart financial choices effortless.” — Siddharth Surana, Founder of WalletWalk

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a nation known for efficiency and innovation, Singaporeans are missing out on a major financial advantage—maximising their credit card rewards. While credit card penetration in Singapore is among the highest in the world at 73%, many Millennials and Gen Z consumers are not fully utilising their card benefits. WalletWalk Singapore , a next-generation credit card comparison platform, is here to change that by offering a clean, intuitive, and data-driven solution to help young Singaporeans make smarter financial decisions.The Need for a Smarter Financial SolutionWith good government support and infrastructure and high digital payment adoption, the average Singaporean owns multiple cards. Yet, studies suggest that many consumers fail to maximise cashback, air miles, and other perks, leaving substantial savings on the table. In a country where seamless experiences define daily life—from food delivery to transport—why should personal finance be any different?“Singaporeans value efficiency in everything they do, from digital banking to shopping and transport. Our goal with WalletWalk is to bring that same seamless experience to credit card comparison, ensuring consumers can instantly find the best financial products for their needs without the hassle,” said Siddharth Surana, Founder of WalletWalk. “A clean, user-friendly interface is not just a feature; it’s a necessity in a fast-paced world where every second counts.”WalletWalk: Designed for the Digital-First Consumer WalletWalk simplifies credit card selection by offering an intuitive, side-by-side comparison of Singapore’s leading cards, including those from Amex, Citibank, and Standard Chartered, HSBC. The platform simplifies the decision-making process by analysing spending categories like dining, online shopping, travel, and daily transactions. Users receive customised recommendations that highlight which cards align best with their spending patterns.“The thing about credit cards is that they go beyond that flat piece of plastic in our wallet and connect directly to the way we live. Making the right choice with your credit card is half the battle won in making it work for you. One key rule is to use credit cards that provide benefits that are more valuable than the annual fee. We make this discovery easier through an incredibly simple and intuitive platform, perfect for the kiasu consumers,” says Shashwith Uthappa, CMO of WalletWalk.What’s Next for WalletWalk?WalletWalk is not stopping at credit cards. As part of its long-term vision, the platform will soon expand into personal loans, digital payments, and investment platforms, giving consumers an even broader toolkit for financial success.By making financial decisions as effortless as ordering food, WalletWalk is redefining the way Singaporeans interact with their money, ensuring that no consumer leaves rewards on the table.About WalletWalkWalletWalk is Singapore’s premier credit card comparison platform, built for the modern consumer. With a focus on simplicity, transparency, and user-first design, WalletWalk empowers individuals to make informed financial decisions quickly and confidently.For more information, visit www.walletwalk.com

