A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Award Announces Final Call for Late Entries

Kitchenware and Horeca Awards 2025

Distinguished international kitchenware design competition extends late submission period until February 28, 2025, offering global recognition for excellence

COMO, CO, ITALY, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Award , a highly prestigious international design competition dedicated to advancing innovation in kitchenware design, has announced its final call for late entries. Established in 2008, this distinguished accolade celebrates excellence in kitchenware design through a comprehensive evaluation process that recognizes outstanding achievements in bakeware, tableware, drinkware, and cookware design. The competition stands as a significant platform for showcasing exceptional design work that enhances culinary experiences and contributes to the evolution of kitchen aesthetics and functionality.The award program has consistently highlighted remarkable innovations in kitchenware design, as demonstrated by previous laureates such as Zhiyuan Zhao, Guanhong Zhou, and Ziyang Qi for their Whale Series Antibacterial Antirust Knife Set, and Jikai Bao for the Tada Tumbler. These winning designs exemplify the competition's commitment to recognizing solutions that combine aesthetic excellence with practical functionality. The award has become instrumental in identifying designs that not only enhance daily cooking and dining experiences but also contribute to sustainable practices in kitchenware manufacturing.Categories span across multiple domains including bakeware design, tableware innovations, drinkware solutions, and cookware development. The competition welcomes entries from individual designers , design studios, manufacturers, brands, and innovative enterprises worldwide. Submissions remain open for works created within the past decade, with the late entry period extending until February 28, 2025. Results will be announced on May 1st, 2025, following a thorough evaluation period from April 1st to April 15th, 2025.The evaluation process employs a blind peer-review system, where entries are assessed based on innovative functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, material quality, and environmental impact. A diverse jury panel comprising academics, journalists, and industry professionals ensures a comprehensive and unbiased assessment of each submission. The judging methodology emphasizes both technical excellence and practical application, considering factors such as production feasibility and market potential.Winners receive substantial recognition through the A' Design Award Winner Logo license, trophy, and certificate. The comprehensive prize package includes international exhibition opportunities, inclusion in the prestigious yearbook, and an extensive PR campaign. Winners also gain access to the exclusive gala-night ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, where their achievements are celebrated among industry leaders and design professionals.The A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Award serves a vital role in advancing the kitchenware industry by promoting designs that enhance daily living. Through recognizing and celebrating innovative solutions, the award program aims to inspire the creation of products that combine functionality with sustainable practices, ultimately contributing to improved culinary experiences worldwide.Kitchenware designers, manufacturers, brands, and innovation companies are invited to submit their outstanding designs for consideration in this prestigious competition. Design professionals and journalists interested in learning more about the award program and its impact on the kitchenware industry may access detailed information at:About A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design AwardThe A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Award recognizes excellence in kitchenware design through a rigorous evaluation process. The competition provides a platform for designers, agencies, and manufacturers to showcase innovations that advance the kitchenware industry. Through its comprehensive assessment criteria and international jury panel, the award aims to identify and promote designs that combine functionality, sustainability, and aesthetic excellence. The program supports the development of superior kitchenware products that enhance culinary experiences and contribute to societal well-being.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award and Competition, based in Como, Italy, stands as an international juried design competition fostering excellence across multiple disciplines. Established in 2008, the competition employs a rigorous blind peer-review process evaluated by a diverse panel of experts. The award aims to advance society through good design by recognizing, promoting, and celebrating exceptional design work worldwide. Through its comprehensive prize package and global platform, the competition helps create meaningful connections between designers, manufacturers, and the international design community while pursuing its philanthropic mission of enhancing society through superior design solutions.

