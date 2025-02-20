Submit Release
Senate Bill 258 Printer's Number 211

PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - owned or leased by an institution of higher education which is

used as a residence by the students of the institution of higher

education.

"Fossil fuel." Coal, kerosene, oil, wood, fuel gases and

other petroleum or hydrocarbon products that emit carbon

monoxide as a by-product of combustion.

"Housing unit." A room or suite of two or more rooms that is

occupied, leased for occupation or intended or designed to be

occupied as a residence by the students of an institution of

higher education.

"Installed." A carbon monoxide alarm that is hardwired into

the electrical wiring, directly plugged into an electrical

outlet without a switch, other than a circuit breaker, or, if

the alarm is battery-powered, attached to the wall or ceiling of

a dormitory or a housing unit, in accordance with the Standard

for the Installation of Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detection and

Warning Equipment (NFPA 720).

"Institution of higher education." Any of the following:

(1) A university within the State System of Higher

Education under Article XX-A of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949.

(2) A community college established under Article XIX-A

of the Public School Code of 1949.

(3) A State-related institution as defined in section

1502-A of the Public School Code of 1949.

(4) A college or university which is operated not for

profit, located in and incorporated or chartered by the

Commonwealth and entitled to confer degrees as set forth in

24 Pa.C.S. § 6505 (relating to power to confer degrees).

"Operational." Working and in service.

