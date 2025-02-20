Senate Bill 258 Printer's Number 211
PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - owned or leased by an institution of higher education which is
used as a residence by the students of the institution of higher
education.
"Fossil fuel." Coal, kerosene, oil, wood, fuel gases and
other petroleum or hydrocarbon products that emit carbon
monoxide as a by-product of combustion.
"Housing unit." A room or suite of two or more rooms that is
occupied, leased for occupation or intended or designed to be
occupied as a residence by the students of an institution of
higher education.
"Installed." A carbon monoxide alarm that is hardwired into
the electrical wiring, directly plugged into an electrical
outlet without a switch, other than a circuit breaker, or, if
the alarm is battery-powered, attached to the wall or ceiling of
a dormitory or a housing unit, in accordance with the Standard
for the Installation of Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detection and
Warning Equipment (NFPA 720).
"Institution of higher education." Any of the following:
(1) A university within the State System of Higher
Education under Article XX-A of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949.
(2) A community college established under Article XIX-A
of the Public School Code of 1949.
(3) A State-related institution as defined in section
1502-A of the Public School Code of 1949.
(4) A college or university which is operated not for
profit, located in and incorporated or chartered by the
Commonwealth and entitled to confer degrees as set forth in
24 Pa.C.S. § 6505 (relating to power to confer degrees).
"Operational." Working and in service.
20250SB0258PN0211 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.