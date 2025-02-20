Senate Bill 262 Printer's Number 214
PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - respondent.
(b) Service on respondent.--
(1) The prothonotary shall cause a copy of the notice of
hearing and petition to be forwarded on or before the next
judicial day to the appropriate law enforcement agency for
service upon the respondent.
(2) Personal service of the notice of hearing and
petition shall be made upon the respondent by a law
enforcement officer not less than five business days prior to
the hearing.
(c) Ex parte orders.--The court may, as provided in section
62B04 (relating to ex parte orders), issue an ex parte extreme
risk protection order pending the hearing ordered under
subsection (a). An ex parte order shall be served concurrently
with the notice of hearing and petition.
(d) Findings by court.--Upon hearing the matter, if the
court finds by a preponderance of the evidence that the
respondent poses a significant danger of causing injury to self
or others by having in the respondent's custody or control,
purchasing, possessing or receiving a firearm, the court shall
issue an extreme risk protection order that is effective for a
period of one year.
(e) Evidence.--In determining whether grounds for an extreme
risk protection order exist, the court may consider any relevant
evidence, including, but not limited to, any of the following:
(1) A recent act or threat of violence or injury by the
respondent against self or others, whether or not the
violence or threat of violence involves a firearm.
(2) A pattern of acts or threats of violence or injury
by the respondent within the past 12 months, including, but
