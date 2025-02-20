Senate Bill 262 Printer's Number 214

PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - respondent.

(b) Service on respondent.--

(1) The prothonotary shall cause a copy of the notice of

hearing and petition to be forwarded on or before the next

judicial day to the appropriate law enforcement agency for

service upon the respondent.

(2) Personal service of the notice of hearing and

petition shall be made upon the respondent by a law

enforcement officer not less than five business days prior to

the hearing.

(c) Ex parte orders.--The court may, as provided in section

62B04 (relating to ex parte orders), issue an ex parte extreme

risk protection order pending the hearing ordered under

subsection (a). An ex parte order shall be served concurrently

with the notice of hearing and petition.

(d) Findings by court.--Upon hearing the matter, if the

court finds by a preponderance of the evidence that the

respondent poses a significant danger of causing injury to self

or others by having in the respondent's custody or control,

purchasing, possessing or receiving a firearm, the court shall

issue an extreme risk protection order that is effective for a

period of one year.

(e) Evidence.--In determining whether grounds for an extreme

risk protection order exist, the court may consider any relevant

evidence, including, but not limited to, any of the following:

(1) A recent act or threat of violence or injury by the

respondent against self or others, whether or not the

violence or threat of violence involves a firearm.

(2) A pattern of acts or threats of violence or injury

by the respondent within the past 12 months, including, but

