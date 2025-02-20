Senate Bill 266 Printer's Number 218

PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - persons.--A licensed gaming entity or gaming employee:

(1) Shall ensure that a self-excluded person does not

receive direct advertising or marketing materials that

communicate inducements, promotions, bonuses, credits,

rewards, free plays or other offers from the licensed gaming

entity, including, but not exclusive of, direct mail, email,

texts, telephone calls and direct messaging via social media.

(2) Shall ensure that all direct marketing lists are

kept updated to ensure that all self-excluded persons are not

directly targeted with advertising or marketing materials

that offer promotions, credits, bonuses or other offers.

(3) May not permit a self-excluded person to be able to

redeem points, bonuses, free plays, comps or risk-free bets

while on the exclusion list.

(4) Shall deny access to complimentary services or

items, check-cashing privileges, player reward programs and

other similar benefits and perquisites to persons on a self-

excluded list.

(5) May not extend credit to any individual on the self-

exclusion list.

(6) May not permit participation in a cashless wagering

system to any individual on the self-exclusion list.

(7) May not pay any winnings, money, credits or anything

of value derived from gaming to an individual on the

voluntary self-exclusion list.

(c.2) Duty to maintain and update self-exclusion and no-

marketing lists.--

(1) A licensed gaming entity shall immediately remove a

self-excluded person's name, resident address, email address,

telephone number, contact information or any other means of

20250SB0266PN0218 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30