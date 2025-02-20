Submit Release
Senate Resolution 22 Printer's Number 219

PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 219

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

22

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FONTANA, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE AND SAVAL,

FEBRUARY 20, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 20, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Amending Senate Rule 14, further providing for committees.

RESOLVED, That Senate Rule 14 be amended by adding a

subsection to read:

Rule 14. Committees.

* * *

(l) Consideration of bills.--A bill referred to a standing

committee shall receive a public hearing or be considered by the

standing committee at a meeting no later than 60 calendar days

from the date of the bill's referral to the standing committee .

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

