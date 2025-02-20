Senate Resolution 22 Printer's Number 219

PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 219 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RESOLUTION No. 22 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY FONTANA, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE AND SAVAL, FEBRUARY 20, 2025 REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 20, 2025 A RESOLUTION Amending Senate Rule 14, further providing for committees. RESOLVED, That Senate Rule 14 be amended by adding a subsection to read: Rule 14. Committees. * * * (l) Consideration of bills.--A bill referred to a standing committee shall receive a public hearing or be considered by the standing committee at a meeting no later than 60 calendar days from the date of the bill's referral to the standing committee . 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

