Senate Bill 268 Printer's Number 221

PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 221 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 268 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COLLETT, BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA, COMITTA, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE, SCHWANK, SANTARSIERO AND FARRY, FEBRUARY 20, 2025 REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, FEBRUARY 20, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and supervision of insurance carried by such companies, associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing for cost-sharing calculation. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a section to read: Section 631.2. Cost-Sharing Calculation.--(a) When calculating an insured's contribution to an applicable cost- sharing requirement under a health insurance policy: (1) The insurer shall include any cost-sharing amounts paid by the insured or on behalf of the insured by another person. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22

