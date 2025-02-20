Senate Resolution 23 Printer's Number 222
PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 222
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
23
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, BAKER, FONTANA, MARTIN, BROWN, CULVER,
COMITTA, COSTA AND CAPPELLETTI, FEBRUARY 20, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 20, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of February 9 through 15, 2025, as "Cardiac
Rehabilitation Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The American Association of Cardiovascular and
Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR) is observing "National Cardiac
Rehabilitation Week" from February 9 through 15, 2025, with the
theme "And The Beat Goes On"; and
WHEREAS, Coronary heart disease is the leading cause of death
in our nation and in this Commonwealth, with 22% of residents
dying of coronary heart disease; and
WHEREAS, The goal of cardiac rehabilitation is to help heart
disease patients learn to reduce risk factors, including
smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, physical
inactivity, diabetes and obesity, that increase the chance of
future health problems; and
WHEREAS, Observation of AACVPR's "National Cardiac
Rehabilitation Week" calls special attention to the cardiac
rehabilitation professionals who promote the dissemination of
information about coronary heart disease, its prevention and
