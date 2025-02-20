Senate Bill 271 Printer's Number 225

PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 225

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

271

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, PENNYCUICK, HAYWOOD, STREET,

COSTA, TARTAGLIONE, SANTARSIERO AND KANE, FEBRUARY 20, 2025

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, FEBRUARY 20, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing

for coverage for anti-obesity treatments; and abrogating a

regulation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known

as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 635.11. Coverage for Anti-Obesity Treatments.--(a)

All of the following shall be considered compensable items or

services under the Commonwealth's medical assistance program:

(1) Bariatric surgery and related treatments for obesity and

morbid obesity when the prescribing physician has issued a

