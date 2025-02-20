Senate Bill 274 Printer's Number 228
PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 228
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
274
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, COLLETT, HAYWOOD, HUGHES,
SAVAL, KEARNEY, COMITTA, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA AND SANTARSIERO,
FEBRUARY 20, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 20, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 61
(Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in sentencing, providing for alternative sentencing
for primary caretakers and further providing for contents of
presentence report; and, in medical services, establishing
the Maternity Medical Services Program; and making editorial
changes.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 9722.1. Alternative sentencing for primary caretakers.
(a) Sentencing.--Except as otherwise provided under this
section, immediately after the conviction of a person for a
nonviolent offense and before sentencing, the court shall
determine if the person convicted is a primary caretaker of a
dependent child. If the court determines that the person
convicted of a nonviolent offense is a primary caretaker of a
dependent child, the court shall impose an individually assessed
sentence without confinement in a prison, work camp, halfway
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.