Senate Bill 274 Printer's Number 228

PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 228

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

274

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, COLLETT, HAYWOOD, HUGHES,

SAVAL, KEARNEY, COMITTA, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA AND SANTARSIERO,

FEBRUARY 20, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 20, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 61

(Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in sentencing, providing for alternative sentencing

for primary caretakers and further providing for contents of

presentence report; and, in medical services, establishing

the Maternity Medical Services Program; and making editorial

changes.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 9722.1. Alternative sentencing for primary caretakers.

(a) Sentencing.--Except as otherwise provided under this

section, immediately after the conviction of a person for a

nonviolent offense and before sentencing, the court shall

determine if the person convicted is a primary caretaker of a

dependent child. If the court determines that the person

convicted of a nonviolent offense is a primary caretaker of a

dependent child, the court shall impose an individually assessed

sentence without confinement in a prison, work camp, halfway

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

