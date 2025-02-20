Senate Bill 274 Printer's Number 228

PENNSYLVANIA, February 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 228 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 274 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, COLLETT, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, SAVAL, KEARNEY, COMITTA, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA AND SANTARSIERO, FEBRUARY 20, 2025 REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 20, 2025 AN ACT Amending Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, providing for alternative sentencing for primary caretakers and further providing for contents of presentence report; and, in medical services, establishing the Maternity Medical Services Program; and making editorial changes. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a section to read: § 9722.1. Alternative sentencing for primary caretakers. (a) Sentencing.--Except as otherwise provided under this section, immediately after the conviction of a person for a nonviolent offense and before sentencing, the court shall determine if the person convicted is a primary caretaker of a dependent child. If the court determines that the person convicted of a nonviolent offense is a primary caretaker of a dependent child, the court shall impose an individually assessed sentence without confinement in a prison, work camp, halfway 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20

