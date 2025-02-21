ADB Invites Participants to Milan 2025

In this video, ADB Secretary Asel Djusupbekova invites participants to the Annual Meeting and introduces the event’s theme of “Sharing Experience, Building Tomorrow.” Discussions in Milan will focus on digital transformation, transitioning to a low-carbon future, innovation in building resilience against climate change, and the challenges of transforming food systems to ensure food security and sustainability. In addressing these shared challenges, the discussions will underscore the importance of regional cooperation for a stable future.

The northern Italian city of Milan is the vibrant and historic setting for the 58th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors taking place from 4 to 7 May.

Transcript

Milan

58th ADB Annual Meeting

4-7 May 2025

Asel Djusupbekova

The Secretary

Asian Development Bank

"The 58th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors is taking place from the 4th to 7th of May. This year, our Annual Meeting is returning to Europe for the first time in 9 years.

As a global hub for innovation, industry, and culture, Milan serves as an ideal setting for our meeting as we come together under the theme “Sharing Experience, Building Tomorrow.

We are committed to driving meaningful discussions on critical issues that will forge our path into a more sustainable future. Our focus this year is on four areas:

As rapid advancements are redefining economies, industries, and societies, we will examine how digital innovation can support the development agenda while addressing challenges.

We will also highlight the region’s essential but complex shift to a low-carbon future.

We will discuss how to build resilience by developing innovative technologies and strategies, both within countries, and across borders.

And, we will discuss the critical need for sustainable food security amid growing global uncertainties.

Building on these focus areas, this year’s program will feature a diverse range of seminars and events.

Milan represents a connection between Europe and Asia and the Pacific; and our shared commitment to fostering collaboration between our regions.

By working together, we can overcome challenges and unlock opportunities for sustainable growth.



Together, let us share experiences and build a better tomorrow. I look forward to seeing you in Milan."