The Trueness Project Donates Copies of Leading Forward Book, Enhancing Global Access To Leadership Knowledge

Trueness Project's President and Executive Director, M. Teresa Lawrence (front right) hands over "Leading Forward" book to Philomena Mwirigi, Director - Acquisition and Distribution Directorate, KNLS. Photo: Godfrey Atsing'a, The Trueness Project. Copies of Leading Forward: Kereri Girl's Leadership Journey. Photo: Godfrey Atsing'a, The Trueness Project. A group photo featuring The Trueness Project, Kereri Girls' and KNLS teams. Photo: Godfrey Atsing'a, The Trueness Project. Benvictor Makau, Assistant Director of The Trueness Project, having a chat with Mary Kinyanjui from the Acquisition, Cataloging, Classification and Distribution Department, KNLS. Photo: Godfrey Atsing'a, The Trueness Project. M. Teresa Lawrence (right) having a chat with Tabitha Mogonchi, HSC, Senior Principal of Kereri Girls' High School, after the joint donation. Photo: Godfrey Atsing'a, The Trueness Project.

NAIROBI, KENYA, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Trueness Project , in collaboration with Kereri Girls' High School, has donated 195 copies of "Leading Forward: Kereri Girls Leadership Journey to the Kenya National Library Service (KNLS).This significant contribution ensures that the book will be available in libraries across the country and digitally accessible worldwide via Vtabu, KNLS’ virtual library platform.The donation, led by M. Teresa Lawrence, President and Executive Director of The Trueness Project, and her team from the nonprofit organization, was received by Philomena Mwirigi, Director of Acquisition and Distribution Directorate KNLS, accompanied by Mary Kinyajui and David Cherop, who oversee acquisition, cataloging, and distribution of books.“This book is their story, all about them, for them, and by them. It will elevate them and other youth in Kenya to know that they can tell their story and they are going to be heard,” M. Teresa Lawrence observed.She noted that having the students read "Think and Grow Rich" by Napoleon Hill, which she donated to them, was the start of this book-writing journey.This marks the second round of book donations by The Trueness Project to KNLS, following the 500 copies of Think and Grow Rich in January.The growing collaboration between the two organizations is reinforced by a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at facilitating the donation and distribution of leadership books to empower communities."We are excited to have donated this book to the KNLS. It is an honor that the book is now going international and will be easily accessed and read by people from everywhere.It will help them to understand the dynamics of leadership. It gives them an opportunity to know that they can also write books," Tabitha Magonchi, Senior Principal of Kereri Girls' High School, said.She appreciated KNLS for accepting to distribute the hard copy book and also for uploading it on their virtual books platform and expressed her gratitude to The Trueness Project for sponsoring and implementing the book-writing initiative for her school."This is the second donation we are receiving at the national library. With this being a local publication from the country, it is a milestone that the girls have authored a book. I believe it will encourage more young people to become authors while also boosting a readership for leadership culture," said Mwirigi.She looked forward to the book featuring in the corporation's book fairs, which would give it wider publicity.With the availability of Leading Forward across Kenya’s public libraries and the Vtabu digital platform , readers nationwide and internationally now have seamless access to the inspiring leadership lessons from Kereri Girls' High School’s students.This initiative reinforces The Trueness Project’s ongoing mission to foster transformative leadership and sustainable community development through knowledge sharing.“This partnership with KNLS strengthens our commitment to promoting a reading culture and nurturing future leaders. Books hold the power to transform lives, and we are proud to be part of this journey,” said Benvictor Makau, Assistant Director, The Trueness Project, who edited the masterpiece.About The Trueness ProjectThe Trueness Project is a 501 (c)(3) philanthropic organization dedicated to empowering communities through education, leadership mentorship, and social impact initiatives. Through strategic partnerships, donations, and mentorship programs, the organization is committed to shaping the next generation of authentic and visionary leaders.For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:

