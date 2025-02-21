ATwin Education: Igniting Curiosity Through Innovative Learning

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era of globalization, fostering students' curiosity and personalizing learning experiences have become key challenges in education. In an exclusive interview with AP, Anny, the founder of ATwin Education, shares her vision, the mission behind ATwin, and how she is facilitating U.S.-China educational exchanges.From Global Education Experiences to the Birth of ATwinThe name ATwin Education is pronounced “Ai Ti Wen” in Chinese, meaning “love asking questions”, emphasizing the importance of inquiry-based learning. In English, “ATwin” symbolizes a twin, highlighting the significance of collaborative growth.Anny's educational journey began at the age of 12 when she left Hong Kong to study abroad. Having experienced educational systems in the UK, US, France, Japan, Australia, and Hong Kong, she gained firsthand insight into the challenges students face worldwide."While studying at Harvard Graduate School of Education, I realized that many students in traditional academic settings hesitated to ask questions, which eventually diminished their curiosity and passion for learning. This issue became deeply personal in 2022 when I lost my cousin to suicide due to academic pressure," Anny shared. Motivated by these experiences, she founded ATwin Education in 2023, a research-driven social enterprise dedicated to helping young people stay curious, unlock their potential, and discover their passions to find their life’s purpose.Personalized Learning: Unlocking Every Student’s PotentialATwin Education offers a one-year X-STEAM program that combines in-person and online learning, providing students with an immersive global learning experience. The program maintains a selective admission process and small class sizes to ensure personalized attention.“We start with in-depth interviews to understand each student’s strengths, interests, and needs. During the Harvard/MIT practicum, students identify their ‘Burning Question’—a topic they are passionate about exploring. For example, one student investigated the impact of opioid painkillers and developed strategies to raise awareness of addiction risks,” Anny explained.Beyond coursework, ATwin provides mentorship opportunities and specialized workshops to deepen students' expertise and foster intrinsic motivation in their areas of interest.Bridging U.S.-China Education: Breaking Misconceptions and Building TrustIn addition to ATwin Education, Anny founded the Harvard China-US Innovative Education Exchange Association, aiming to foster mutual understanding between educators from both nations.“As the Chair of the Harvard China Education Symposium, I noticed a strong interest among my peers in learning about China’s education system. However, many assumptions needed clarification. I wanted to create firsthand exchange experiences to bridge this knowledge gap,” she explained.Last winter, Anny led a group of Harvard students on their first official trip to China, where they engaged with local educators, edtech leaders, and students. "Many students were surprised by China’s advanced technology and cultural richness. One even remarked, ‘This is so different from what I thought! The technology is so advanced, and I love the hotpot!’”The association also facilitates cross-border dialogues, with one Chinese student expressing gratitude: "Thank you for giving us the opportunity to connect with Harvard students. I never thought I would get the chance to hear their stories, and they were all so nice!"Artificial Intelligence in Education: A Human-Centered ApproachAs AI rapidly transforms education, ATwin Education embraces a human-centered approach, ensuring that AI serves as a tool to enhance—rather than replace—human capabilities."We have integrated AI literacy courses into our curriculum, helping students understand AI principles and practical applications before advancing in their studies," Anny stated.Additionally, ATwin is seeking funding and partnerships to develop an AI-powered learning platform that assesses students' learning patterns in real time. This initiative aims to personalize education further and create dynamic learning environments tailored to each student’s needs.Success Story: From a Shy Student to a Future Health-Tech EntrepreneurAmong many success stories at ATwin, Anny highlighted Joy’s transformation. Initially the youngest and most reserved student in the X-STEAM program, Joy showcased a strong sense of social responsibility and critical thinking skills."She was inspired by her aunt’s struggle with insomnia due to mental health issues and decided to develop an AI-driven sleep-tracking application. She incorporated her own music compositions and a user blog feature to support others facing similar challenges," Anny recalled.Through the program, Joy also became more proactive about her academic future, requesting additional math tutoring to prepare for college. Reflecting on her journey, she shared:“Before joining ATwin, I was uncertain about my future. This program ignited my passion for health, and now I’m determined to pursue a degree in health and business.”Looking Ahead: Global Expansion and the Future of Educational ExchangeLooking toward the next five years, Anny envisions ATwin’s curriculum expanding globally, with research-based programs developed in collaboration with Harvard University professors.“We are actively seeking global partnerships to bring personalized education models to institutions worldwide,” she said.For the Harvard China-US Innovative Education Exchange Association, the goal is to increase student exchange opportunities and foster more collaborations between educational institutions in the U.S. and China.“Our mission is to ignite students’ curiosity, help them discover their true interests, and ultimately guide them toward their life’s purpose.” Anny concluded.

