The LearningTimes Foundation Announces 2024 Grant Recipients

The LearningTimes Foundation

Six Emerging Educational Filmmaking Teams to Receive Production Support

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LearningTimes Foundation is thrilled to announce the recipients of its 2024 Grants for Emerging Educational Filmmakers, providing crucial support to six innovative and impactful educational filmmaking teams. This year’s selection shines a light on a diverse array of stories, each promising to inspire and educate audiences across the globe.

NEWCOMERS: At Helen Bernstein High School in Los Angeles, immigrants are enrolled in a special program aimed at providing newcomers an equitable education. NEWCOMERS follows the freshman class of students at Bernstein High, many of whom are unaccompanied minors from Central America, revealing a nuanced portrait of the immigrant experience through the lens of the American public education system.

MENTORS FILM: When two teenage friends, Angie and Lisa, invite local lesbians to speak at their high school, they ignite a firestorm of controversy and threats, forcing them to confront the harsh realities of activism and allyship in 1990s America.

REST: REST is a short film following the participants of Roundtable Senior Center’s Drama Club in Bushwick, Brooklyn. A group of Black senior women ages 65-85, respond to Tricia Hersey’s book, REST IS RESISTANCE, A MANIFESTO, by reflecting on how they care for their aging bodies and the dreams that never leave us.

DR. RAGE AND THE INVERTEBRATE CRUSADE: Tired of being overlooked by the public in lieu of more glamorous ocean research, a disgruntled marine biologist and her plucky intern attempt to make marine invertebrates cool – by going viral on tiktok.

SEEING WITHOUT SIGHT: SEEING WITHOUT SIGHT is a documentary short featuring the empowering stories of girls and women living with visual impairments. Through their journeys, the film challenges viewers to perceive beauty beyond the limitations of sight.

WE THE PEOPLE: We the People blows the dust off the U.S. Constitution to reveal a living, evolving rulebook that is as relevant today as it has ever been—inspiring everyday citizens to stand up for what they believe in and make change happen in our country.

“The Foundation received four times the number of applications in 2024 vs 2023,” said John Walber, Foundation President. We are especially grateful for our Grant Panel who thoughtfully reviewed each proposal and recommended films that have the best potential to make a significant impact on audiences and contribute to the advancement of education.“

For more information about the filmmakers and their winning projects visit The LearningTimes Foundation Grant Recipients. at https://learningtimes.foundation/emerging-educational-filmmaker-grant-recipients/emerging-educational-filmmaker-grant-recipients-summer-2024/

About The LearningTimes Foundation

The LearningTimes Foundation (TLTF) is dedicated to supporting and promoting innovation in education through film. Through their Grants for Emerging Educational Filmmakers, the foundation provides funding and resources to aspiring filmmakers, helping them to make their visions a reality. Visit https://learningtimes.foundation/

