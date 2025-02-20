New provincial task force will focus on food security, growth, economy

CANADA, February 20 - To ensure B.C.’s food supply and food economy continues to grow in the face of U.S. tariff uncertainty, and to help farmers find new markets, a new Premier’s task force on agriculture and food economy has been formed.

“All British Columbians want reliable access to healthy and affordable food,” said Premier David Eby. “We must protect our food sources and our agricultural sector in the face of the threat of unfair and damaging tariffs. The respected industry leaders in our task force will provide the government with first-hand knowledge of how to prepare and respond to these threats, as we continue to grow our agricultural sector.”

The new task force is a result of ongoing conversations with industry and allows government to work closely with B.C.’s agriculture and food sector to increase the growth and competitiveness of B.C. products. Members will also recommend how to ensure people in British Columbia have continued access to healthy and affordable food, no matter what happens with U.S. tariffs or a trade war. The task force’s work will be guided by diverse, knowledgeable and successful leaders, including primary producers from the province’s farming sector, as well as seafood harvesters, food and beverage processors, distributors and retailers.

“B.C.’s agricultural communities have demonstrated time and again how strongly they come together and join forces in times of need,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “By including the voices of farmers, processors, retailers and distributors in this task force, we are including expertise from farm to table in building a resilient and sustainable food system that is competitive and strengthens B.C.’s economy and food supply.”

The task force will have 15 representatives from across the agriculture and food sector. It will be co-chaired by leadership from the BC Agriculture Council, which advocates on behalf of 29 member associations, and BC Food and Beverage, which represents a diverse range of processors throughout the province, along with the deputy minister of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

“B.C.’s agriculture sector has been a significant economic contributor and an important piece of our province’s identity for more than a century, but the long-term viability of farming faces several challenges,” said Danielle Synotte, executive director, BC Agriculture Council (BCAC). “If the economic growth potential of the sector is to be realized, we need to re-evaluate the way we see and value agriculture. The Premier’s task force is an opportunity to build a shared vision for the sector that involves innovative ideas and a shift in perspective, focusing on solutions, and BCAC is thrilled to be a partner on this very important work.”

The group will hold its first meeting next week, virtually, and is expected to meet in person on a quarterly basis over the next 12 to 18 months.

“There has never been a more important time for our industry to work collaboratively with key stakeholders and government to ensure the continued growth and competitiveness of the agriculture, processing and seafood sectors in this province,” said James Donaldson, CEO, BC Food & Beverage. “I look forward to working with the members of this task force who represent a great cross-section of leaders representing the food system in B.C.”

The task force will also provide targeted recommendations to government about key topics, such as water, land, labour, competitiveness and investment.

