Ilham Aliyev received Speaker of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly

AZERBAIJAN, February 20 - On February 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the shared historical, cultural, and religious ties between the two nations, highlighting the strong bonds between their peoples.

He praised the recent increase in high-level bilateral visits, calling them a testament to the dynamic development of Azerbaijan-Iran relations. The President also commended the expansion of interparliamentary ties and expressed hope that the Speaker’s visit would further strengthen these relations.

Discussing economic cooperation, President Aliyev highlighted key sectors such as trade, transport, and energy. He underscored the importance of the North-South transport corridor and Azerbaijan’s efforts to expand cargo transportation capacity along its section. He also noted the intensive construction work on the Aghband crossing, emphasizing its role in enhancing the region’s transport capabilities.

Addressing regional matters, President Aliyev asserted that regional issues should be resolved by the countries of the region and stressed that interference from external powers is unacceptable. He also reiterated the significance of the 3+3 format.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to President Aliyev.

President Aliyev expressed his gratitude and asked Ghalibaf to extend his own greetings to Masoud Pezeshkian.

Ghalibaf praised the high-level organization of the 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Baku and welcomed the frequent exchanges between the two countries.

He emphasized the strong potential for cooperation in various fields, including economy, trade, science, technology, and healthcare, and stressed the need to enhance the work of the intergovernmental commission to advance these efforts.

Ghalibaf also reaffirmed Iran’s support for regional stability and security, echoing Azerbaijan’s stance that regional matters should be handled by the countries involved. He highlighted the close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in international organizations and reiterated the importance of the 3+3 format.

At the end of the meeting, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf presented a keepsake to President Ilham Aliyev.