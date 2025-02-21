State Lab provides status update of its review of chemistry program

Denver (Feb. 20, 2025) —The state public health laboratory is providing a status update of phase two of its internal review of past test results in the chemistry program. The review was conducted out of an abundance of caution to identify any additional variances in data and quality control practices. In the latest batch of reviews, staff have identified errors in a small subset of tests, as described below. The findings could be the result of data manipulation and/or failure of review protocols.

“It’s important to note that current findings still have not provided evidence of an imminent public health risk, but the investigation is ongoing. The internal review is an important first step to address any immediate issues and ensure transparency,” said Dr. Ned Calonge, Chief Medical Officer at CDPHE. “However, this is just one part of our broader effort to reinforce quality control and maintain public confidence in our laboratory operations. The department remains committed to transparency and accountability as it strengthens laboratory operations to ensure the highest standards of quality and reliability.”

The internal review examined years of data and hundreds of thousands of quality control records. The latest findings were part of a review of metal and inorganic anions tests conducted at the state lab from 2018-2024. CDPHE is working closely with the EPA to thoroughly review all tests involving high-priority contaminants. In the case of food product surveillance testing, as described below, CDPHE is working with the Food and Drug Administration. In addition to this review of past operations, the department has hired external experts to further strengthen the laboratory’s quality assurance and control program.

Below is a summary of the results from the four chemistry methods which were subject to this analysis.

The Test and Fix program tests drinking water for lead in elementary schools and child care centers in Colorado, pursuant to the Clean Water in Schools and Child Care Centers Act (HB 22-1358). To date, CDPHE has reviewed over 60,000 data points. The review found that protocols were followed completely in 99.96% of cases. The lab is recalling 16 samples from 2022-2023, and the department will potentially require the impacted facilities to retest. We have contacted the impacted schools and child care facilities. Our review of the recalled test results shows that the lead levels in these samples remain below the action level of five parts per billion when accounting for calibration margins of errors/quality control error ranges. In some cases, a more recent test is available that supports the conclusion that there is no imminent risk to public health. The schools and child care facilities that may require retesting are: Land of Wonder Home Daycare, Douglas County. Sunshine and Smiles Childcare, Weld County. Rocky Mountain Montessori Academy, El Paso County. Elk Creek Elementary School, Jefferson County. Sips & Giggles, Morgan County.

The FDA food safety surveillance program conducts random testing of food products nationwide. The state lab’s chemistry program conducts some of the testing as part of a nationwide network of state laboratories that randomly test food products and report results to the FDA. A staff review found about 4% (20 of 477) of samples from tests between 2018-2023 did not meet quality control standards. The lab has notified the FDA and will work with the FDA if they determine that any additional actions are necessary. The FDA conducts this type of surveillance to help detect contamination of food products. Contamination is identified when test values indicate that multiple units from the same lot produced by the same manufacturers are present.

The mercury in fish testing methods tests samples of fish from Colorado waterbodies to help inform the state’s fish consumption advisories. Staff identified quality control failures in mercury testing for fish samples from 2018 and the lab recalled about 3% of samples (27 of 1,000) from two batches in 2018. Due to the small number of samples impacted by this recall, CDPHE maintains that our fish consumption advisories are still accurate and protective of public health.

The anions testing method tests for chloride, sulfate, ortho-phosphate, nitrate, nitrite, and fluoride in drinking water and water in rivers and streams. The review found that about 1.4% of samples (262 of 18,951) from batches between 2018 and 2024 failed to appropriately follow quality control requirements. The department is in the process of notifying customers of the recalled tests. Four of the results were for drinking water. All the drinking water systems with recalled test results have done more recent testing demonstrating that safety standards are being met.

CDPHE has temporarily paused the chemistry water testing while determining next steps and requirements from the EPA. Prior to restarting this program, CDPHE will complete a full review of its quality assurance processes and design a plan for improvement, and financial sustainability.